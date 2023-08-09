"It's a very real possibility” - Tom Hoge says the PIF - PGA Tour deal may not materialize after attending Jay Monahan's player meeting

After the players' meeting with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Tom Hoge feels that there is a real possibility that the PIF-PGA Tour deal may not be finalized.

On Tuesday, August 8, 25 PGA Tour professionals attended a meeting with Monahan at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The meeting was about the controversial deal that was announced between the Tour and PIF.

For the uninitiated, the PGA-PIF deal was announced on June 6, which came as a surprise for the PGA Tour professionals. The deal was so secretive that most of the players didn't have any idea about it until it became public.

After the meeting, Hoge said it was good to see Monahan again. He mentioned that the meeting lasted around 90 minutes, but there were no concrete answers to many questions.

He said, as per ESPN:

"It was good just to have Jay there in front of us, see him again and see that he’s doing well,” he said. “Who knows what the path is going forward? I’ll guess we’ll just wait and see."

On being asked about the possibility of the PGA-PIF deal not materializing eventually, Hoge said:

"It's a very real possibility. There's a lot of moving parts that have to come together for it."

The coming few months will be interesting to see how the deal unfolds amidst the clouds of uncertainty.

What's next for Tom Hoge?

Hoge will next compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of the three events of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The event will take place from Thursday, August 10 to Sunday, August 13, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Tom Hoge finished 46th in the FedEx Cup standings this season after making 19 cuts in 28 starts. This is his fifth appearance in the Playoffs.

Hoge had 10 top-25 finishes, including four top-10 finishes. His best result came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Players Championship, where he finished tied for third.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will feature the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 50 will qualify for the BMW Championship, and the top 30 for the Tour Championship.

