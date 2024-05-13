"It's really funny” – Rory McIlroy comments on a unique stat from his 2014 PGA Championship win 'replicating' this year

Rory McIlroy has won the recently concluded 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The sixth signature event of the 2024 season was played at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in Clifton, North Carolina from May 9 to 12, 2024.

Rory McIlroy carded 6-under 65 in the final round to finish with an overall score of 267 with 17 under par. He won the tournament by a margin of five strokes over Xander Schauffele. Byeong Hun An held the third position with an overall score of 9 under par. Jason Day and Sungjae Im were tied at T4.

The win at the Wells Fargo Championship was McIlroy's second consecutive victory on the PGA Tour after his victory at the lone team event at the PGA Tour. McIlroy won the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Shane Lowry at TPC Louisiana.

In the post-tournament press conference, Rory McIlroy was asked how he will manage expectations going in next week's PGA Championship. McIlroy highlighted the funny coincidence between his 2014 PGA Championship win and this year. He said (via Ten Golf):

"It's really funny. So going into Valhalla in 2014 I'd won my last two starts and going into this year I've won my last two starts. So just need to try to replicate, whatever I did in 2014 just try to do that all over again."

McIlroy's last Major win came in the 2014 PGA Championship. Heading to the 2014 PGA Championship, he had won the 2014 Open Championship and 2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

McIlroy seemed optimistic about his game and said that he has a good chance at the 2024 PGA Championship. He further said (via Ten Golf):

"But I think I'm feeling really good with my game. I need to stay in my own little world next week and not get too far ahead of myself. But if I can step onto the first tee at Valhalla on Thursday and feel as good about my game as I did today I think I'll have a good chance."

The 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled for May 16 to 19 at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky.

A look at Rory McIlroy's past performances in the PGA Championship and in 2024

Rory McIlroy has a splendid record at the PGA Championship. He has had four top-5 finishes and eight top-10 finishes in the tournament. He has won the tournament twice in 2012 and 2014.

In 2012, he won by a huge margin of 8 strokes and got better off David Lynn at Kiawah Island, Ocean Course in South Carolina. In 2014, he won by one stroke over Phil Mickelson at Valhalla.

Let's take a look a look at Rory McIlroy's performances in the PGA Championship:

2009: T3

2010: T3

2011: T64

2012: 1

2013: T8

2014: 1

2015: 17

2016: CUT

2017: T22

2018: T50

2019: T8

2020: T33

2021: T49

2022: 8

2023: T7

In 2024, Rory McIlroy has had five top-10 finishes in the 12 starts this season. He has had three wins in the 2024 season.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's performance in 2024:

Dubai Invitational: T2 (DP World Tour)

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 1st (DP World Tour)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66 (PGA Tour)

The Genesis Invitational: T24 (PGA Tour)

Cognizant Classic: T21 (PGA Tour)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T21 (PGA Tour)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19 (PGA Tour)

Valero Texas Open: 3rd (PGA Tour)

Masters Tournament: T22 (PGA Tour)

RBC Heritage: T33 (PGA Tour)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 1st (PGA Tour)

Wells Fargo Championship: 1st (PGA Tour)