"It’s really special"- Tim Mickelson opens up about 'golfer-caddie' relationship at the 2023 PGA Championship

Tim Mickelson is carrying Phil Mickelson's bag at the 2023 PGA Championship. The LIV golfer finished second at the Masters last month and is now preparing for the year's second major. The two brothers have a special bond both on and off the golf course.

Tim Mickelson recently discussed his relationship with Phil Mickelson in a conversation with News 8 WROC and stated:

“It’s really special to be able to share certain moments with a family member. Obviously winning the PGA 2 years ago was a special moment for us.”

Phil's younger brother went on to talk about the caddie's job, saying:

“Some caddies are meteorologists. They have to know exactly which way the wind is going if their player asks for it. Nutritionists, when and where to get their players food, water, electrolytes things like that.”

Golf is an independent sport, however, players have a caddie to assist and instruct them in the event. Golfers experience anxious moments on the course, and the caddie pays close attention to the player.

Tim continued to talk about how he handles players in tough situations, adding:

“We probably spend 4, 10-12 hours at a major championship writing things in our yardage books. So that we know as many inches on this ground as we can possibly know.

"That’s one of the tough parts as a caddy. When to say something, when not to say something because when they are frustrated, sometimes you need to let them just get it out. Other times you need to bring them back to reality like hey that was in the past and we have to focus on the next shot.”

Tim and Phil Mickelson have shared some very memorable moments on the golf field. Two years ago, they won the PGA Championship. Tim shared some of his favorite memories while caddying for Phil and said:

“Number 1 was certainly the PGA (Championship), two years ago to help him win as the oldest player ever. Then number two was when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am because my grandfather, his grandfather obviously as well, was apart of the first ever caddy group in 1919. So for us to go and win at a place that had so much family history.”

"The biggest thing is, it’s family"- Tim Mickelson on working with his brother

Phil Mickelson worked with Jim Mackay for 25 years before they parted ways in 2017. He then partnered with his brother Tim Mickelson and the duo won several tournaments together.

Before joining his brother on the course, Tim Mickelson worked as a professional golf coach. He trained the 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.

Speaking about his bond with Tim, Phil said:

"We talked to Jon, and he was great about it. He said, ‘There’s not a lot that you have to do for me on a day-to-day basis, and our schedules are kind of the same. I think we can manage it."

Tim stated in one of his previous interviews that after started working with Phil, he spent more time with his family. He said:

"The biggest thing is, it’s family. I thought it would be neat to be out here more and spend more time with my brother. And, indirectly, I’m going to end up spending more time with everyone else in my family."

Poll : 0 votes