Will Phil Mickelson play in the 2023 PGA Championship? A look at the LIV Golfers invited to the major

The field for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club was announced on Wednesday, May 10, and Phil Mickelson is on it. The 2018 PGA Championship winner was announced along with 17 other LIV golfers for the major.

The officials announced the 155-player field for the major, with one more spot up for grabs at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. According to the field list revealed, the second major of 2023 will have 18 LIV golfers lining up.

The event, following LIV Golf Tulsa at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Oklahoma, will have Mickelson teeing up as well. Having struggled ever since his move to LIV Golf in 2022, he had been eyeing a strong comeback for a while now.

The ace golfer surprised a few when he finished runner-up at the Masters. Now, the 52-year-old will be in quest for an improved finish at the major this weekend. Having already won two PGA Championships in his career, Mickelson will be in quest for a third.

Thad Brown @thadbrown7

One of first into Rochester for the PGA Championship. His brother Tim on the bag.



Long look at new 13th green. Lots of new hole locations available.



Also got lunch with wife Amy today.

Plenty more to come.

#PGAChampionship Phil Mickelson got work in this morning at Oak Hil.One of first into Rochester for the PGA Championship. His brother Tim on the bag.Long look at new 13th green. Lots of new hole locations available.Also got lunch with wife Amy today.Plenty more to come. Phil Mickelson got work in this morning at Oak Hil.One of first into Rochester for the PGA Championship. His brother Tim on the bag.Long look at new 13th green. Lots of new hole locations available. Also got lunch with wife Amy today. Plenty more to come. #PGAChampionship https://t.co/EfYqcWpgd5

For the unversed, Phil Mickelson is one of the most decorated players on the field. The golfer, who turned professional in 1992, has won 57 professional events, including 45 PGA Tour events, in his career. He has six major titles to his name, including three Masters, two PGA Championships, and The Open Championship.

It’s safe to say that Mickelson’s fans will be rooting for his win. It’ll be interesting to see if he drinks his favorite wine in the Wanamaker trophy again as he did after winning the 2021 edition of the event.

LIV golfers at the 2023 PGA Championship

As mentioned above, Phil Mickelson won’t be alone at the 2023 PGA Championship. Much like the Masters, the golfer will be joined by some of the strongest players on the rebel league’s roster.

Mickelson will be playing along the likes of Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith, among others. Sergio Garcia is a major LIV name missing from the field list.

Here are the 18 LIV golfers invited to the major:

Abraham Ancer

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Harold Varner III

PGA/LIV Hot Takes @golfturfwar 37 LIV golfers competed at the 2022 PGA Championship.



18 LIV golfers were invited in 2023…



48.6%



How is this good for golf and golf fans?



Fans and players want to the best in majors! 37 LIV golfers competed at the 2022 PGA Championship. 18 LIV golfers were invited in 2023…48.6%How is this good for golf and golf fans? Fans and players want to the best in majors!

It’ll be interesting to see if a LIV golfer wins the major, but the player will have to go through a longer list of PGA Tour players to lift the trophy. Defending champion Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth, among others, will welcome the LIV players.

Poll : 0 votes