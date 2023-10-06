"It's something I am going to have on my mind" - Shane Lowry eyes legendary status for Europe with 2025 Ryder Cup victory in the USA

Shane Lowry had a good time in his second Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Now, he eyes being part of the team in 2025 as well and hopes to defend the title in Bethpage, United States to mark a historic feat.

The Irishman spoke with the Sky Sports News about the home advantage to win the prestigious biennial event. However, he added that winning an away title would be remembered forever and would be a huge accomplishment.

"Homefield advantage is huge but it is a huge opportunity and something we would probably be remembered forever for if we went to Bethpage and retained the trophy. It's something I am going to have on my mind over the next two years and I'm sure the 11 lads with me in Rome [as well]," Lowry said.

Team Europe was dominant at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. They didn't let the Team United States register a win on the first day of the Ryder Cup. Eventually, they secured a five-point victory by a score of 16.5 - 11.5 against the visitors.

Shane Lowry also spoke about being hopeful to be part of the 12 men in the next edition of the prestigious tournament. He said,

"The odds are it won't be the same team but I hope I am one of those 12 players. If those players did retain the trophy, it would be a huge achievement," he said.

"I have huge respect for what the guys who went to LIV" - Shane Lowry acknowledges the accomplishment of European players who play on the Saudi-backed league

The 2023 Ryder Cup team of Europe did not feature any of the stalwarts who went to the LIV Golf League. Players like Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia were ignored as the DP World Tour policy restricted them after they resigned from their membership.

Speaking of the same, Shane Lowry shared that he respected all the players who have contributed to Europe over the past 20-30 years and are part of the breakaway series. However, he added that with them not being on the team, it allowed the young guns to perform well for the team.

"I have huge respect for what the guys who went to LIV that weren't there last week but were there for the last 20, 30 years have done for golf in Europe. But with those big personalities and big egos not in the team room, it allowed Rory, Jon, and Viktor, maybe myself, to be someone different," Lwory said.

The Irishman also spoke of the young European team in making with the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard, Vincent Norrman, Adrian Meronk, and many others. Shane Lowry added that they would serve the team for years to come.