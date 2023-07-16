“It’s as special as it gets” - Colin Morikawa shares his thrilling first Wimbledon experience 

Collin Morikawa attended the 2023 Wimbledon in London as he prepares for the year's final golf major, The Open Championship, which begins next week. He had a good experience at the Tennis tournament, which he was attending for the first time.
He shared his exhilarating experience, saying:
"I've been telling every single person not about me going to The Open but me showing up to Wimbledon, obviously experiencing what Wimbledon has to offer and I think one of the bucket list items for a lot of people. So being here on grounds, it's as special as it gets."
Collin Morikawa missed this week's Genesis Scottish Open. His last appearance in a tournament was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and he finished in second position, earning $783,200 in prize money.
When will Collin Morikawa play again?
Collin Morikawa will compete in the Open Championship in 2023. He qualified for the tournament because he won the major in 2021.
Morikawa turned professional in 2019 and has won six competitions so far. He won five PGA Tour and two major titles.
The Open Championship will begin with the first round on Thursday, July 20, and will continue over the weekend, culminating with the final round on Sunday, July 23, at the Royal Liverpool.
Based on various qualifying criteria, 156 golfers qualified for the Open Championship. Here is the field of the 2023 Open Championship:
The Open Champions:
- Stewart Cink
- Darren Clarke
- John Daly
- Ernie Els
- Pádraig Harrington
- Zach Johnsonx
- Shane Lowry
- Rory McIlroy
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
Top 10 finishers and ties in the 2022 Open Championship:
- Patrick Cantlay
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Brian Harman
- Viktor Hovland
- Dustin Johnson
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking:
- Abraham Ancer
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Jason Day
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Emiliano Grillo
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Im Sung-jae
- Kim Si-woo
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Lee Kyoung-hoon
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Adrian Meronk
- Taylor Moore
- Joaquín Niemann
- Séamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Sepp Straka
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
Top 30 in the final 2022 DP World Tour Rankings:
- Adri Arnaus
- Richard Bland
- Ewen Ferguson
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hurly Long
- Robert MacIntyre
- Guido Migliozzi
- Alex Norén
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrián Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Richie Ramsay
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Connor Syme
BMW PGA Championship winner (2019–2022):
- Danny Willett
Top five players within the top 20 of the 2023 Race to Dubai:
- Alexander Björk
- Jorge Campillo
- Romain Langasque
- Joost Luiten
- Marcel Siem
US Open winner (2018-22):
- Gary Woodland
The top 30 players from the 2022 FedEx Cup points list:
- Talor Gooch
- J. T. Poston
- Scott Stallings
Top five players within the top 20 of the 2022–23 FedEx Cup points list:
- Nick Taylor
2022 Visa Open de Argentina winner:
- Zack Fischer
2022–23 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner:
- David Micheluzzi
2022–23 Sunshine Tour Order of Merit winner:
- Ockie Strydom
2022 Japan Open Golf Championship winner:
- Taiga Semikawa
2022 Japan Golf Tour Official Money List:
- Kazuki Higa
- Rikuya Hoshino
The top player on the 2023 Japan Golf Tour Official Money List:
- Hiroshi Iwata
2023 Amateur Championship winner:
- Christo Lamprecht (a)
2022 US Amateur winner:
- Sam Bennett
2023 European Amateur winner:
- José Luis Ballester (a)
Recipient of the 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal:
- Keita Nakajima [g]
2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner:
- Harrison Crowe (a)
2023 Latin America Amateur Championship winner:
- Mateo Fernández de Oliveira (a)
2023 Open Amateur Series winner:
- Alex Maguire (a)