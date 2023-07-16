“It’s as special as it gets” - Colin Morikawa shares his thrilling first Wimbledon experience 

Collin Morikawa attended the 2023 Wimbledon in London as he prepares for the year's final golf major, The Open Championship, which begins next week. He had a good experience at the Tennis tournament, which he was attending for the first time.

He shared his exhilarating experience, saying:

"I've been telling every single person not about me going to The Open but me showing up to Wimbledon, obviously experiencing what Wimbledon has to offer and I think one of the bucket list items for a lot of people. So being here on grounds, it's as special as it gets."

Collin Morikawa missed this week's Genesis Scottish Open. His last appearance in a tournament was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and he finished in second position, earning $783,200 in prize money.

When will Collin Morikawa play again?

Collin Morikawa will compete in the Open Championship in 2023. He qualified for the tournament because he won the major in 2021.

Morikawa turned professional in 2019 and has won six competitions so far. He won five PGA Tour and two major titles.

The Open Championship will begin with the first round on Thursday, July 20, and will continue over the weekend, culminating with the final round on Sunday, July 23, at the Royal Liverpool.

Based on various qualifying criteria, 156 golfers qualified for the Open Championship. Here is the field of the 2023 Open Championship:

The Open Champions:

Stewart Cink

Darren Clarke

John Daly

Ernie Els

Pádraig Harrington

Zach Johnsonx

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Louis Oosthuizen

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Top 10 finishers and ties in the 2022 Open Championship:

Patrick Cantlay

Bryson DeChambeau

Tommy Fleetwood

Brian Harman

Viktor Hovland

Dustin Johnson

Cameron Young

Top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking:

Abraham Ancer

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Emiliano Grillo

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Im Sung-jae

Kim Si-woo

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Lee Kyoung-hoon

Hideki Matsuyama

Adrian Meronk

Taylor Moore

Joaquín Niemann

Séamus Power

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Sepp Straka

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Top 30 in the final 2022 DP World Tour Rankings:

Adri Arnaus

Richard Bland

Ewen Ferguson

Rasmus Højgaard

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Hurly Long

Robert MacIntyre

Guido Migliozzi

Alex Norén

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrián Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Richie Ramsay

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Connor Syme

BMW PGA Championship winner (2019–2022):

Danny Willett

Top five players within the top 20 of the 2023 Race to Dubai:

Alexander Björk

Jorge Campillo

Romain Langasque

Joost Luiten

Marcel Siem

US Open winner (2018-22):

Gary Woodland

The top 30 players from the 2022 FedEx Cup points list:

Talor Gooch

J. T. Poston

Scott Stallings

Top five players within the top 20 of the 2022–23 FedEx Cup points list:

Nick Taylor

2022 Visa Open de Argentina winner:

Zack Fischer

2022–23 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner:

David Micheluzzi

2022–23 Sunshine Tour Order of Merit winner:

Ockie Strydom

2022 Japan Open Golf Championship winner:

Taiga Semikawa

2022 Japan Golf Tour Official Money List:

Kazuki Higa

Rikuya Hoshino

The top player on the 2023 Japan Golf Tour Official Money List:

Hiroshi Iwata

2023 Amateur Championship winner:

Christo Lamprecht (a)

2022 US Amateur winner:

Sam Bennett

2023 European Amateur winner:

José Luis Ballester (a)

Recipient of the 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal:

Keita Nakajima [g]

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner:

Harrison Crowe (a)

2023 Latin America Amateur Championship winner:

Mateo Fernández de Oliveira (a)

2023 Open Amateur Series winner:

Alex Maguire (a)