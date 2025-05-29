‘It's time we all know this guy's name’: Golf world reacts to Ben Griffin’s 'style' at Muirfield after Charles Schwab Challenge win

Ben Griffin is keeping up his strong form after securing his second win of the 2025 season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 12-under to claim the title. He earned 500 FedEx Cup points for his win and pocketed $1,710,000 in prize money. The PGA Tour pro is now playing at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village and had an impressive opening round.

Griffin started with birdies on holes one and four, then made an eagle on the par-5 seventh. He added another birdie on the eighth to finish the front nine in 31 strokes. After two bogeys on the back nine (holes 11 and 12), he bounced back with birdies on holes 14, 16, 17, and 18. He ended the day with a 7-under-par 65. With that score, Griffin currently leads the leaderboard by two strokes over Collin Morikawa, who sits in second place at 5-under.

The PGA Tour shared a video clip from the Golf Channel showing Griffin’s round.

"Ben Griffin is picking up right where he left off a week ago," the PGA Tour posted on Instagram.

The post also featured a note on the image that read,

“Walking it off in style.”

Golf fans were quick to celebrate Ben Griffin’s form at the Memorial Tournament, flooding the PGA Tour’s post with praise.

One Instagram user lauded Griffin's momentum.

"Keepin’ that momentum going! 🏌️‍♂️"

"I guess it’s time we all know this guys name!" another one commented.

A fan said, "It’s never too late to be what you might have been 🙂😍"

Others chimed in with:

"oh yes he is 😎"

"Love this kid ❤️👏"

"He’s feeling it!"

PGA Tour's comment section- Fans praising Ben Griffin for his current form at the Memorial Tournament | IG/@pgatour

The Memorial Tournament marks Ben Griffin’s 19th start of the season. So far, he has played 18 events, recording two victories and six top-10 finishes, while missing the cut in four tournaments. His first win of the year came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished an impressive 28-under-par.

When will Ben Griffin tee off in the second round of the Memorial Tournament? Tee Times of the 2nd round of the Memorial Tournament explored

Ben Griffin will start his second round at 1:00 p.m. ET from the 1st Tee, playing alongside Shane Lowry.

Here is the complete list of Friday’s tee times (all times ET):

Tee No. 1

7:50 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover

8:00 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy

8:10 a.m. – Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard

8:20 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens

8:30 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im

8:40 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa

8:50 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners

9:00 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge

9:15 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns

9:25 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood

9:35 a.m. – Brian Harman, Thomas Detry

9:45 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An

9:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott

10:05 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

10:15 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

10:30 a.m. – Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley

10:40 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar

10:50 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman

11:00 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker

11:10 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Harris English

11:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun

11:30 a.m. – Justin Rose, Daniel Berger

11:45 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau

11:55 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy

12:05 p.m. – Alex Noren, Eric Cole

12:15 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin

12:25 p.m. – Cam Davis, Cameron Young

12:35 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:45 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman

1:00 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry

1:10 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala

1:20 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

1:30 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg

1:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

1:50 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid

2:00 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs

