"It’s time for me to start over": Tommy Fleetwood takes up bold challenge ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship 

Tommy Fleetwood took up a new challenge ahead of the 2025 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. The English golfer is gearing up for the upcoming first playoff. However, before that, he dropped a video on his official YouTube channel of attempting to break 100 left-handed.He is a right-handed golfer and has won 10 professional events in his career. However, for the YouTube channel, he made a switch. Fleetwood's video starts with overlay text, which says:&quot;Dear Golf, I don't know how else to say this, but it's time for me to start over. Like, all the over... Why I am doing this? Because this is the start.&quot;Fleetwood has also shared a short clip of the video on his Instagram account with a caption that reads:&quot;I have some breaking news!! Head over to my YouTube channel to find out!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGolfers have been growing more active on social media in the last few years. Bryson DeChambeau became a YouTube sensation, and joining the club is now Fleetwood. His channel has 82.8K subscribers and has accumulated 1,126,444 views so far. He has only uploaded four videos on his YouTube channel.Meanwhile, on the field, Tommy Fleetwood has secured his spot in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. After the completion of the Wyndham Championship, he settled in ninth place in the standings. The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship will start with its opening round on Thursday, August 7, at the TPC Southwind in Memphis and will have its final on Sunday, August 10.Tommy Fleetwood joins Rory McIlroy to play at the DP World India ChampionshipTommy Fleetwood is committed to playing in the inaugural edition of the DP World India Championship alongside Rory McIlroy. The tournament will take place from October 16 to 19 at the Delhi Golf Club.Tommy Fleetwood has shared his excitement to play in India in the press release.&quot;I cannot wait to get back to Delhi for the DP World India Championship. It is such an amazing place - the people, the food, I am looking forward to soaking it all in. But mainly I am aiming to play some good golf and entertain the Indian fans at an important point in the season,&quot; he said (via ANINews):&quot;I am also very much looking forward to playing at Delhi Golf Club again. I remember it as a tight, challenging, strategic golf course. I think it is a great leveller, where players with all styles of play can contend, so it should help to make for a very exciting week,&quot; he added.Tommy Fleetwood has only played in one tournament in the 2024–25 DP World Tour season. He competed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and finished in T21.Meanwhile, on the PGA Tour, he had some amazing finishes. He was tied for fifth at the Genesis Invitational, solo seventh at the RBC Heritage, and T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He was the runner-up at the Travelers Championship.