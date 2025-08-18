“It's tricky” - Joaquin Niemann breaks silence on losing the LIV Golf championship to Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm won the LIV Golf individual championship title on Sunday. The Spanish golfer edged Joaquin Niemann for a second consecutive LIV title. The Chilean star, who won five times this year, lost to the former’s consistency in results. The 2023 Masters champ outscored his competitor by three points.Following Rahm’s $18 million prize win, Niemann dubbed his situation “tricky.” The 26-year-old admitted being confused about the ‘approach’ to the season results as his Spanish rival beat him without a single win. The former PGA Tour winner also addressed his major championship performances as a possible factor for him losing the title. He went to laud the 30-year-old who won the breakaway tour honor with an impressive -22 overall in Indianapolis.Replying to a query about getting beaten in the LIV Golf individual championship run by Jon Rahm with zero wins, Joaquin Niemann said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Yeah, it's tricky… I mean, I don't know what's the right way to do it. I know it was obviously three points apart. I could have played better today, this week, or probably last week I could have played a little bit better… But Jon (Rahm) just proved how good he is and how good he is in these moments.&quot;Furthermore, he spoke about his own season and said:“Obviously it was a great year. I look back, obviously, I won five times, had my first top 10 in a major, didn't play well at the other ones. But yeah, I feel like going back to the year, going back to today, I feel like there is so much learning and so much things that I can get better that I'm actually really excited about it… I can't wait to have chill time…”Jon Rahm dubs victory over Joaquin Niemann ‘bittersweet’Joaquin Niemann finished tied for fourth on the weekend, three places off his sixth victory of the year. The Chilean finished at -17 and watched Jon Rahm, who finished the year with four runners-up finishes, take the individual championship title. Interestingly, the Spaniard addressed the difference in his and Niemann’s results and dubbed his win “slightly bittersweet.”The 2023 champion, fresh off consecutive playoff losses on the breakaway tour, played down his form and lauded his rival for “incredible golf.”Jon Rahm said after winning the LIV title on Sunday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Still slightly bittersweet. Like I know I'm supposed to be happy. It's a great moment. But it just doesn't feel great to finish the year losing two playoff games. Have a great Sunday today and then hit the pin and an unfortunate moment on the playoff hole… You need a lot of coincidences to go on exactly with the year Joaquin (Niemann) had… He's won five times; he's played incredible golf.”The European Ryder cupper admitted that a case could be made for Niemann being “more deserving” of the title win. However, Jon Rahm shed light on his player’s lack of consistency by addressing the Saudi-backed series’ points system. For the unversed, the two time major champion, who joined LIV in 2022, became the only player to win the individual title twice on the circuit.