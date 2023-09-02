“It’s weird competing for a tournament” – Matt Fitzpatrick opens up on going up against brother Alex at the Omega European Masters

Matt Fitzpatrick recently stated that it is going to be a nightmare for his parents when he and his brother Alex Fitzpatrick go up against each other in the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters.

Matt carded a 5-under 65 on Friday, September 1, to aggregate at 12-under after two rounds of golf at Crans-sur-Sierre. While the elder sibling has a one-stroke lead halfway through the event, Alex shot his second 65 in a row to aggregate at 10-under 130, two strokes behind the lead.

Speaking at the post-round press conference, Matt Fitzpatrick spoke about the feeling of playing with his brother.

"It's weird competing for a tournament because we never did it in juniors," he said. "You know, I was asking Nicolai [Højgaard] yesterday, did him and Rasmus do it? But he said, 'Oh yeah, in juniors,' but they're the same age, you know."

"We are four years apart, so we have never really experienced it before. So it's going to be a nightmare for my parents," he added.

While Matt has made his name in the world of golf with multiple PGA Tour titles, including the US Open, Alex is gradually moving upward. He recently finished T17 at the Open Championship and is ranked 166th in the original World Golf Rankings.

On the question of competing with his elder sibling, the 24-year-old Englishman said, as per the PGA Tour:

"He’s my brother but also a competitor, I’m still trying to beat him. I shot 5 under and didn’t gain any ground today, so that was a little frustrating. I’ve played a little bit of golf with him in competitive events now, so it would be fun to go against him."

When will Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick resume the third round of the Omega European Masters?

The Fitzpatrick brothers would have teed off in the same group for the third round of the Omega European Masters if it were not for Alexander Bjork of Sweden, who carded a 6-under 64 to jump to solo second at 11-under.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Bjork will now tee off for the third round on Saturday, September 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The 28-year-old is currently fourth on the World Points List for the European Ryder Cup team. If he lifts the title here on Sunday, September 3, he will displace Tommy Fleetwood to earn the automatic spot for the Rome event.

Alex, on the other hand, is paired with Romain Langasque for the third day at Crans-sur-Sierre GC and will be the penultimate pair to tee off in the third round. They will begin their round at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Here are the complete tee times for the third round of the 2023 Omega European Masters:

07:20 am: Cedric Gugler

07:25 am: Soren Kjeldsen, Aaron Cockerill

07:34 am: Sebastian Garcia, Tapio Pulkkanen

07:43 am: Robert Macintyre, Marcel Siem

07:52 am: Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Adrien Saddier

08:01 am: Thorbjorn Olesen, Todd Clements

08:10 am: Jeremy Freiburghaus, Adrian Otaegui

08:20 am: Chase Hanna, Kazuki Higa

08:30 am: Ryo Hisatsune, James Morrison

08:40 am: Justin Suh, Oliver Wilson

08:50 am: Jamie Donaldson, John Murphy

09:00 am: Thriston Lawrence, Calum Hill

09:10 am: Matti Schmid, Nathan Kimsey

09:20 am: John Parry, Daniel Hillier

09:30 am: Fabrizio Zanotti, Yannik Paul

09:40 am: Erik Van Rooyen, Tom Mckibbin

09:50 am: Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Padraig Harrington

10:00 am: Kalle Samooja, Stephen Gallacher

10:15 am: Martin Simonsen, Wilco Nienaber

10:25 am: Alexander Levy, Marcus Helligkilde

10:35 am: Zander Lombard, Daan Huizing

10:45 am: Matt Wallace, Marcel Schneider

10:55 am: Adri Arnaus, Freddy Schott

11:05 am: John Catlin, Jorge Campillo

11:15 am: Matthieu Pavon, Scott Jamieson

11:25 am: Justin Walters, Sebastian Söderberg

11:35 am: Jordan Smith, Marcus Kinhult

11:45 am: Simon Forsström, Hennie Du Plessis

12:00 pm: Jason Scrivener, JC Ritchie

12:10 pm: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Antoine Rozner

12:20 pm: Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Bekker

12:30 pm: Eddie Pepperell, Masahiro Kawamura

12:40 pm: Niklas Norgaard, Joost Luiten

12:50 pm: Gavin Green, Connor Syme

01:00 pm: Nicolai Højgaard, Renato Paratore

01:10 pm: Adrian Meronk, Ludvig Aberg

01:20 pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Romain Langasque

01:30 pm: Alexander Björk, Matt Fitzpatrick