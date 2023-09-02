“It’s weird competing for a tournament” – Matt Fitzpatrick opens up on going up against brother Alex at the Omega European Masters

Matt Fitzpatrick recently stated that it is going to be a nightmare for his parents when he and his brother Alex Fitzpatrick go up against each other in the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters.
Matt carded a 5-under 65 on Friday, September 1, to aggregate at 12-under after two rounds of golf at Crans-sur-Sierre. While the elder sibling has a one-stroke lead halfway through the event, Alex shot his second 65 in a row to aggregate at 10-under 130, two strokes behind the lead.
Speaking at the post-round press conference, Matt Fitzpatrick spoke about the feeling of playing with his brother.
"It's weird competing for a tournament because we never did it in juniors," he said. "You know, I was asking Nicolai [Højgaard] yesterday, did him and Rasmus do it? But he said, 'Oh yeah, in juniors,' but they're the same age, you know."
"We are four years apart, so we have never really experienced it before. So it's going to be a nightmare for my parents," he added.
While Matt has made his name in the world of golf with multiple PGA Tour titles, including the US Open, Alex is gradually moving upward. He recently finished T17 at the Open Championship and is ranked 166th in the original World Golf Rankings.
On the question of competing with his elder sibling, the 24-year-old Englishman said, as per the PGA Tour:
"He’s my brother but also a competitor, I’m still trying to beat him. I shot 5 under and didn’t gain any ground today, so that was a little frustrating. I’ve played a little bit of golf with him in competitive events now, so it would be fun to go against him."
When will Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick resume the third round of the Omega European Masters?
The Fitzpatrick brothers would have teed off in the same group for the third round of the Omega European Masters if it were not for Alexander Bjork of Sweden, who carded a 6-under 64 to jump to solo second at 11-under.
Matt Fitzpatrick and Bjork will now tee off for the third round on Saturday, September 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The 28-year-old is currently fourth on the World Points List for the European Ryder Cup team. If he lifts the title here on Sunday, September 3, he will displace Tommy Fleetwood to earn the automatic spot for the Rome event.
Alex, on the other hand, is paired with Romain Langasque for the third day at Crans-sur-Sierre GC and will be the penultimate pair to tee off in the third round. They will begin their round at 1:20 p.m. ET.
Here are the complete tee times for the third round of the 2023 Omega European Masters:
- 01:20 pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Romain Langasque
- 01:30 pm: Alexander Björk, Matt Fitzpatrick