"It's because of you, Paige" - Kay Adams receives 'shocking and crazy' offers from prominent figures to caddy after round with Paige Spiranac

It looks like the golf round between Kay Adams and Paige Spiranac will finally happen, and sooner than anyone might think. In any case, the delay in setting a date for the match will not be for lack of finding a caddie for Adams.

The football sportscaster, former host of NFL Network shows and other media, invited Paige Spiranac to her NFL show 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV. There they talked about football, but also about their next round of golf.

Kay Adams assured Paige Spiranac that it's been "shocking and crazy" how many men have offered to caddie for her, after the event that will bring them together on a golf course was made public.

This is what Adams said, according to the Daily Mail:

"The amount of men in my life in the past 48 hours who have hit me up to say, 'hey Kay, I haven't talked to you in a while. How are you doing?' I'm like, why are people coming out of the damn woodwork right now? And it's because of you, Paige, because they're seeing this headline of us golfing together."

She added:

"The amount of men who have volunteered to caddie this golf thing between you and I is shocking and crazy and I'm talking about some big names."

Paige Spiranac and Kay Adams to play a round of golf

It all started a week ago when a Kay Adams follower, seemingly out of the blue, suggested via Twitter that the journalist and Paige Spiranac should "play some golf together."

Adams replied by accepting the challenge, though alluding to Spiranac's much more golf-savvy "patience." Paige also responded immediately, saying she was "so down" with the opportunity. Since that time, fans have been waiting for the match to materialize.

Kay Adams has little to no golf experience. Judging from some of what she told Paige Spiranac during the two's conversation on 'Up & Adams', she has much more putt-putt experience:

"Part of me thinks maybe putt-putt, some sort of windmill situation, I'm hitting it into a clown's mouth and then we take some tequila shots. Does that sound good to you, Paige?"

When it comes to golf, Spiranac is quite the opposite. Owner of an interesting amateur golf career, she even pursued the possibility of playing on the LPGA Tour. Here's what she said in response to Adams about putt-putt:

"100 percent on the tequila shots, but it's really funny because everyone believes if you're good at golf, you'll be good at putt-putt, but it's actually the direct opposite. I'm a horrendous putt-putt player, but I can crush it on the golf course. So I actually think it'd be a good match between us."

So far it has not been revealed if and when the round of golf between the two will definitely take place. What is a fact is that fans have been waiting for it since the first minute they started talking about it.