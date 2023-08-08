"Give me the time and place and I’ll be there" - Paige Spinarac and Kay Adams to go head-to-head in a friendly golf face-off

Paige Spiranac and Kay Adams, host of her own sports talk show and former NFL Network host, could be competing on the golf course sometime soon. Spiranac, the former pro turned golf influencer, said she's interested in getting together with Adams.

On Twitter, a user asked Adams if she would want to play a friendly match against Spiranac. She responded that she'd love to if the former pro had enough patience for her. Clearly, Adams isn't too keen on her golf game.

"I'm so down! Let's go play some golf."

When Adams responded, Spiranac asked for a time and place to play, so this potential match is certainly gaining steam. She played golf in college and briefly on the LPGA tour before turning to modeling and content creation. She said:

"Give me the time and place and I’ll be there."

Adams, on the other hand, has primarily worked in the NFL space, so she might not be as up on her golf skills as Paige Spiranac. Still, this should be an exciting and fun match. Right now, other than its existence, nothing else is known about this potential match.

Paige Spiranac will never delve into adult-only content

Despite some requests from followers, Paige Spiranac is going to continue strictly making content that doesn't require an age restriction. The golf influencer revealed her feelings on adult content, saying:

"I’ll never do any spicy content or nude work. It’s just something I’m not comfortable with. And no shame to women who do that – I know they’re making bank. But it just doesn’t fit into my long-term business plan, where I want to go in my life."

Paige Spiranac won't do certain content

She added that she's using her looks to boost her content, but that is only part of what she does. There's a lot more that goes into it, including being good with an audience, and she works hard to do just that. She isn't ready to potentially throw it all away to do adult content.

She said:

"You have to be good with your money. You have to know what the next part of your career is going to look like. And that’s not just because of that (pointing the camera down at her chest). It’s because of this (points to her brain)."

She added:

"And so, I use both to my advantage to be successful and there’s nothing wrong with that. And I don’t think people should be ashamed of what they have and using it to their advantage."

The former golfer has been doing content for several years, building up an incredible following on both Twitter (or X), and Instagram. That audience is valuable to her, so much so that she doesn't want to try and get another one on an adult site.