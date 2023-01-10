“I would 100% do that” – After Paige Spiranac, Hailey Rae Ostrom roasts Twitter user for 'slow female golfers' comment

Recently, a couple of golf models, including Paige Spiranac, took issue with an insensitive tweet from a golf fan. They responded brutally, not putting up with any ignorance.

The initial tweet from Nick Adams, an author endorsed by former President Trump, said:

"Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends? There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today!"

Paige Spiranac responded by saying:

"It would be so satisfying out driving you all day long."

Hailey Rae Ostrom didn't appreciate Adams' comments as well and tweeted:

"You know when you’re driving and someone’s tailgating you so you slow down on purpose to piss them off more? I would 100% do that to this beta on the course."

Hailey Rae Ostrom @HaileyOstrom Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends?



There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today! Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends?There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today! You know when you’re driving and someone’s tailgating you so you slow down on purpose to piss them off more? I would 100% do that to this beta on the course. twitter.com/nickadamsinusa… You know when you’re driving and someone’s tailgating you so you slow down on purpose to piss them off more? I would 100% do that to this beta on the course. twitter.com/nickadamsinusa…

Adams is known for controversial takes, but may have made a mistake this time. Two of the most well-known female golfers took issue with his tweet and were not shy about letting him know.

Who is Hailey Rae Ostrom? How does she relate to Paige Spiranac?

Hailey Rae Ostrom is another golf model in the same vein as Paige Spiranac. Fortunately, she has a website that tells even further who she is:

"For those of you who don't know me, I am a 27-year old professional golfer from Bend, Oregon. I was a competitor on Golf Channel's Shotmakers (Go Team Ringers!) as well as a special guest on Driver vs Driver 2. I played golf for George Fox University where I won four collegiate events and was a DIII All-American."

Ostrom's Twitter bio describes her as a professional golfer and media personality. Paige Spiranac is also a media personality in the world of golf, but she's no longer a professional golfer as she quit a few years ago.

She is also known for being a member of Good Good Golf, a popular YouTube channel that unfortunately began to decline recently.

Hailey Ostrom at the LIV Golf Invitational

If Paige Spiranac is the model for aspiring golf models and influencers, then Ostrom isn't doing badly, either. She currently has over 79 thousand followers on Twitter and nearly 500 thousand on Instagram.

For reference, Spiranac has 765 thousand followers on Twitter and 3.7 million on Instagram. Nevertheless, Ostrom still plays professionally and has developed a decent following on social media on the side.

Poll : 0 votes