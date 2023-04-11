"I’ll never do any spicy content" - Golf influencer Paige Spiranac reveals the kind of material she'll never put out

Paige Spiranac has made a lot of content over the years as she's become the premier golf influencer. The former professional golfer turned model has utilized her looks in gaining a massive following. Some of that following may want her to take it even further.

However, that's not something she is interested in at all. She isn't shy about herself, but she keeps a lot of it private and that's intentional. It's also not going to change.

The golf influencer revealed her feelings via Fox News:

"I’ll never do any spicy content or nude work. It’s just something I’m not comfortable with. And no shame to women who do that – I know they’re making bank. But it just doesn’t fit into my long-term business plan, where I want to go in my life."

She continued, admitting that she does strategically use her looks:

"Yes, I do use my looks to my advantage to make money. But that isn’t everything. It’s not everything. There’s so much more that goes in to being successful and you can use things to your advantage but you have to be smart. You have to be good with the people.

"You have to be good with your money. You have to know what the next part of your career is going to look like. And that’s not just because of that (pointing the camera down at her chest). It’s because of this (points to her brain)."

She finished by saying:

"And so, I use both to my advantage to be successful and there’s nothing wrong with that. And I don’t think people should be ashamed of what they have and using it to their advantage."

Paige Spiranac refuses to shame any influencers or models who do make that kind of content, but she won't do it herself. She has other plans in mind for her career.

Paige Spiranac's private page doesn't change her values

Paige Spiranac, the former pro golfer who makes golf and sports-related content on social media, has a private site. Since she has a devoted following, many are hoping to get information on things the general public can't.

Spiranac admitted that she named it to be a pun, but that there shouldn't be any confusion:

"I think some people get confused because it is OnlyPaige, and it was a cheeky name to make fun of OnlyF*ns, because I get asked to do OnlyF*ns all the time by people and so, I wanted it to be very tongue-in-cheek. There is no nudity, and that’s on purpose."

Paige Spiranac only makes certain content

She added:

"I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that. I also just don’t think it is beneficial to my business goals and how I see my career unfolding in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years."

The former golfer has been making content for almost seven years after stepping away from the professional LPGA circuit and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Poll : 0 votes