"It seems fake" "Such a baby": Fans react to Rory McIlroy walking away with a fan's phone at TPC Sawgrass

A video that appears to show Rory McIlroy taking the phone of a heckling fan at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday is going viral on social media. The incident happened during McIlroy's practice round ahead of The Players Championship, which begins tomorrow.

The video, posted by popular golf account on X, NUCLR GOLF, shows a fan heckling McIlroy, likening his tee shot to McIlroy's collapse at the 2011 Masters Tournament. McIlroy then walked over, took the fan's phone, and walked away.

"#WATCH — A fan shouted 'just like 2011 at Augusta' after Rory McIlroy hit his first ball in the drink during a practice round…after his second shot Rory went over & took the fan’s phone: 'Can I see your phone' 😲TrackingRory (Via: @gabinus_ganix)," the post reads.

The viral video has garnered a mixed reaction from fans, with some believing it was fake and others criticizing McIlroy for how he reacted to the heckling.

"Not a Rory fan, but it almost seems fake. How the hell does a fan let his phone be taken out of his hands and do nothing about it? Right?," one user said on X.

"Rory is such a baby. You are a professional bro learn to deal with fans chirping. Soft soft soft," another user said.

"Steal my phone might end up in the 5’ nothing” Rory taking a beating. Theft is theft," one fan wrote.

Other users praised McIlroy for his response to the heckling fan.

"Right or wrong…Rory’s move was Big Alpha on this guy 😂😂😂 It should also spark a bigger convo on “fans” thinking a ticket allows them to say anything they want—it doesn’t," noted a fan.

"Gangster move. And he got it while it was unlocked haha," another user said.

"I hope he smashed that thing," mentioned one fan.

Regardless of what fans think of the reaction, it's safe to say McIlroy was not a fan of the heckler bringing up the 2011 Masters.

Why would bringing up the 2011 Masters irk Rory McIlroy?

McIlroy on the 10th hole in the final round of the 2011 Masters (via Getty)

The 2011 Masters is one of the most memorable Masters tournaments in recent memory. A 21-year-old Rory McIlroy entered the final round with a four-shot lead and seemed to be poised to win his first major championship.

The final round was chaotic, with Tiger Woods shooting a 31 on the front nine and even having a share of the lead with only a few holes to go. Charl Schwartzel ultimately won the tournament, but McIlroy had one of the worst collapses in professional golf history.

McIlroy shot an eight-over-par 80 in the final round, the worst final round ever by a 54-hole leader in Masters history. He shot a seven-over-par 43 on the back nine, which included a disastrous triple bogey on the 10th hole.

Rory McIlroy still seems to be haunted by the ghosts of Augusta National, with The Masters still being the only major title he has not won.

