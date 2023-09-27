"It sounds like a pretty good answer" - Xander Schauffele doesn't recall his replies at the US' Ryder Cup victory presser from Whistling Straits

Xander Schauffele admitted that he doesn't remember anything about the winning press conference of the US team at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The US had secured a 19-9 victory over Team Europe at the 43rd Ryder Cup, making that the highest winning margin since 1967. Schauffele, who made his Ryder Cup debut that year, contributed three points to the team's win.

During the winner's press conference in Wisconsin, Schauffele was seen smoking a cigar and winking at someone. On Tuesday, September 26, the seven-time PGA Tour winner was asked if he recalled anything about the 2021 press conference, where he discussed the unfinished business of winning in Europe.

Expand Tweet

In response, Schauffele said that he didn't remember anything about the press conference. He said, as per Golf Digest:

"I'm not going to lie, I don't really remember answering any of your questions at Whistling Straits, post-tournament. But it sounds like a pretty good answer I came up with."

He also shared the highlights of the Tuesday practice session, where he was grouped with his friends Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.

He was quoted as saying, via ASAP Sports:

"It's just a tune-up. Jordan was able to get way ahead of me on a couple side bets this morning, which is pretty difficult for me. I was never going to be able to climb out of that hole."

"It was great. We played some good golf today as a crew. It's fun for us, and it just keeps us sharp. If we can have just one or two shots that are really important in our nine-hole or 18-hole match, that's the only way to replicate real pressure in a real tournament environment."

How has Xander Schauffele performed in the 2022–23 season?

Xander Schauffele during the practice session at the Ryder Cup 2023

Despite not winning an event this year, the 29-year-old golfer had a solid season, making 22 starts without missing a cut and securing 18 top-25 finishes.

Xander Schauffele achieved 11 top-ten finishes this season, including runner-up positions at the Wells Fargo Championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup. He will now compete at the 44th Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to take place from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1, at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome Italy.

Below is a look at Xander Schauffele's performance in the 2022–23 season:

Zozo Championship - T9

Hero World Challenge - 4

Sentry Tournament of Champions - W/D

The American Express - T3

Farmers Insurance Open - T13

WM Phoenix Open - T10

The Genesis Invitational - T33

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T39

THE PLAYERS Championship - T19

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T5

Masters Tournament - T10

RBC Heritage - 4

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T4

Wells Fargo Championship - 2

PGA Championship - T18

the Memorial Tournament - T24

U.S. Open - T10

Travelers Championship - T19

Genesis Scottish Open - T42

The Open Championship - T17

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T24

BMW Championship - T8

TOUR Championship - P2