Joel Dahmen entered the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beaches after finishing joint-sixth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. After reaching the 18th hole, he cautiously approached the shot and made a birdie putt to close out his round. However, his fellow competitor Keith Mitchell encountered a tough situation and humorously blamed Dahmen for his missed birdie.

Cognizant Classic is a staple on the PGA Tour, played at the PGA National's Championship course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Infamous for its Bear Trap on holes 15 to 17, the event tests the skills and experience of the players.

The Golf Channel shared a clip of their media interaction on their X page after the round. The post featured a lighthearted conversation between Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell.

"So you had a front row seat for each other's play, both playing the weekend, but the 18th hole, I think, was the highlight of the day. And Joel Damon, you kicked it off with the longest touch you've made this week from outside of 30 feet," reporter said.

"Just like a little outside riot a little up the hill. You just kind of tap it in from here. And I don't see really any issues," Dahmen said.

"Practice strokes with it, and he made the pot. And I said, you know, see, Joel, that's all it takes is me grab your putter. Well, the difference was, it switched the mojo to me, because Joel had been doing that the last 27 holes. I touched his putter, and then this just disaster zone happens right here," Mitchell joked.

Additionally, Joel Dahmen marked his name at the Cognizant Classic, sitting at T14 with a total score of -11 after three rounds at the PGA National Champion Course. His second round, where he secured 66 (-5), was his strongest so far, including five birdies and only one bogey.

Moreover, during the third round, Dahmen finished at 68 (-3) with a driving accuracy of 69.1% and greens in regulation 79.6%. Apart from that, let's look at the media interaction between Jordan Spieth and Joel Dahmen after the first round.

Joel Dahmen and Jordan Spieth share a laugh as the latter seeks redemption at the Cognizant Classic

During their post-round interview, Jordan Spieth and Joel Dahmen discussed their equipment changes after the first round of the Cognizant Classic. As Spieth arrived at the driving range, flanked by three police officers, Dahmen took a jab, saying:

"Jordan, do you really require three officers? I know you should get one, but..."

To that, Spieth replied:

"You try walking a day in my shoes."

Additionally, Spieth started strong, carding a six-under-par 65. The three-time major champion hit eight birdies against just two bogeys. However, after a strong start, Spieth remains six shots behind leader Jake Knapp, who won with a 12-under 59.

Moreover, Spieth entered this week after failing to qualify for next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event featuring only 70 players.

