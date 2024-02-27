“It tickled, he flinched...” – Fans confused as Rory McIlroy ‘flinches’ after reporter touches his hoodie at The Match

Rory McIlroy's reaction to a reporter touching his back during The Match on Monday, February 26, intrigued fans online. The Northern Irish golfer participated in the exhibition golf series alongside Max Homa, Lexi Thompson, and Rose Zhang, which concluded on Monday.

During a conversation with the media, McIlroy visibly flinched as a reporter touched his hoodie. His reaction puzzled spectators, who were uncertain whether the reporter had startled him or if McIlroy had simply adjusted his hoodie.

Nuclr Golf shared a short clip of the interview on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to the comments section with a variety of explanations for the incident.

"It tickled, he flinched...," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"She never touched him. It was a hood flip," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"His wife must abuse him at home….I know because I’m the same way," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

"He’s moving his hoodie back", wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy wins The Match 2024

Rory McIlroy clinched an incredible victory at The Match 2024 after outperforming Max Homa, Rose Zhang, and Lexi Thompson. The four golfers competed in a 12-hole tournament on Monday, which ended in a tie. Subsequently, they proceeded to a playoff, employing the closest-to-the-pin format.

From a distance of 100 yards, players aimed to hit the shot closest to the pin to determine the winner. McIlroy, who had already showcased remarkable prowess throughout the initial 12 holes, continued his stellar performance in the tiebreaker, landing the shot nearest to the hole. This triumph earned him $2.4 million for charity.

Speaking about his victory, McIlroy said (via Reuters):

"I just think (I will remember) how much fun it was, being out here with Max and Rose and Lexi and playing at such a great facility. All these people out here, the atmosphere, it was a really cool night."

The victory marked McIlroy's first win at The Match. Previously, he had participated in the December 2022 edition of the tournament, where he and Tiger Woods were defeated by Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Fans can look forward to seeing McIlroy at the 2024 Cognizant Classic, a regular PGA Tour event scheduled from February 29 to March 3 in South Florida. With his exceptional form, McIlroy is one of the expert favorites to win this week.

Rory McIlroy started the 2024 season on the DP World Tour. He played at the Dubai Invitational and finished in a tie for second place before winning the Dubai Desert Classic.

The current World No. 2 secured the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic title last month and also delivered decent performances in PGA Tour events. He finished T66 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T24 at the Genesis Invitational.