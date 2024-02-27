“So he played himself?” “Let’s go golfing!” – Fans react to claims of DJ Khaled mistakenly thinking he was playing in The Match

Fans on social media have reacted to DJ Khaled's confusion that he was competing in the entertaining golf series The Match rather than just having a par 3 challenge. The American rapper and producer was present at the recently concluded The Match, featuring Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, and Max Homa.

DJ Khaled engaged in a head-to-head par 3 challenge with Charles Barkley prior to the main event on Monday, February 26. It was claimed on the No Laying Up podcast that he had mistakenly believed he would be competing in the entire tournament rather than just the par 3 challenge.

The outlet shared the claim on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"Apparently DJ Khaled showed up and thought he was actually PLAYING in The Match tonight. Like the actual match and not just the par 3 thing. (I wish I was joking but I am not.)"

Fans jumped into the comments section to take a jibe at the rapper's confusion and commented:

"So he played himself?", wrote the fan, perhaps as a reference to DJ Khaled's viral quote 'Don't ever play yourself'.

"LET GO GOLFING."

“Congratulations you played yourself," commented another fan.

"Did they let him know that the alternate field event is down the street?," wrote another fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

Charles Barkley defeated DJ Khaled in a head-to-head 3-par challenge. But in an unexpected turn of events, the Grammy-winning DJ challenged the NBA star for a rematch and won on the hole. Demonstrating his prowess, DJ Khaled secured another victory on an additional 3-par hole.

DJ Khaled challenges Rory McIlroy for head-to-head match

DJ Khaled is an avid golfer and after defeating Charley Barkley in a par 3-hole challenge at The Match, he was clearly filled with a lot of confidence. He ended up challenging four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy to a nine-hole match.

Khaled said that he would like to compete against the current World No.2 in a match. He said (via Bleacher Report):

"Rory, when me and you going toe-to-toe on the golf course? That's right, when me and you going to be on the golf course and play 18 — nine, let's play nine — just for fun and just for me to be around greatness so I can perfect my game."

Surprisingly, Rory McIlroy accepted the challenge from DJ Khaled, stating, "Any time.

It is worth mentioning that Rory McIlroy won the 2024 edition of The Match concluded on Monday. He competed against Max Homa, Lexi Thompson, and Rose Zhang in a 12-hole tournament, which resulted in a tie.

However, in a sudden playoff, the Northern Irishman emerged victorious over the other golfers by triumphing in a closest-to-the-pin challenge from 100 yards. Notably, his participation in The Match helped in raising $2.4 million for charity.

Looking ahead, Rory McIlroy is set to compete at the Cognizant Classic this week, with the tournament scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 3 in South Florida.