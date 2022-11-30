“It is time to retire” – Here’s how fans reacted to Tiger Woods’ sudden withdrawal from Hero World Challenge

Fans who were eagerly waiting to watch Tiger Woods swing at the 2022 Hero World Challenge will have to wait longer as the legend was forced to withdraw, citing a foot injury. The challenge will take place on Thursday, December 1.

The 15-time major champion was forced to withdraw from the annual event due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, as he announced on Monday. Plantar fasciitis is an inflammation of thick tissue that connects the heel bone to the toe. It is a condition that causes too much pain in the bottom of the heel. He developed the condition while preparing for the challenge this week, making it difficult for him to walk.

“In preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk,” Woods said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Monday.

The 46-year-old was last seen in July at the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews. He was set to return to action at the Hero World Challenge as a sponsor exemption after almost four months of absence on the professional tour.

Tiger's announcement garnered mixed reactions from fans. While a few kept calm and wished him a quick recovery, many others slammed the 52-year-old, stating that it was time for him to retire.

Here’s how social media reacted to Tiger Woods' withdrawal from the 2022 Hero World Challenge:

Danny @Danny56259579 @TigerWoods It is time to retire. For the sake of health man. You've had 4 hall of fame careers in one. @TigerWoods It is time to retire. For the sake of health man. You've had 4 hall of fame careers in one.

Cynthia Kennedy @cindikay843 @TigerWoods So sorry that you continue to face setbacks Tiger but it sounds like the right move. You bring joy to so many people out on the golf course - looking forward to seeing you out there again soon! @TigerWoods So sorry that you continue to face setbacks Tiger but it sounds like the right move. You bring joy to so many people out on the golf course - looking forward to seeing you out there again soon!

Eugene @genote55 @TigerWoods Wishing you a strong recovery you will be missed as always @TigerWoods Wishing you a strong recovery you will be missed as always

FM @PastaBeanFras @TigerWoods Plot twist. He was never planning on playing. Just marketing up to last minute. @TigerWoods Plot twist. He was never planning on playing. Just marketing up to last minute.

Natty Camps @ncamps97 @TigerWoods Tiger, you’re the GOAT. There is nothing left to prove, especially at the expense of your body/quality of life. It’s time to hang it up… @TigerWoods Tiger, you’re the GOAT. There is nothing left to prove, especially at the expense of your body/quality of life. It’s time to hang it up…

Tiger Woods plans to compete at The Match and PNC Championship

After being met with a life-threatening accident in 2021 that severely injured both his legs, Woods made a competitive return by finishing 47th at the Augusta National. He also competed in the 2022 Masters and PGA Championship but failed to make the cut.

Despite his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge, Woods still plans to compete at The Match alongside Rory McIlroy and the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie Woods.

“After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and the PNC Championship,” Woods stated.

While The Match is scheduled for December 10, the PNC Championship will take place a week later from December 17 to 18.

Meanwhile, Woods will be replaced by World No. 29 Sepp Straka in the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods is the host of the annual tournament held at the Albany golf course in the Bahamas. Since 2015, the event has been held at the same venue in the Bahamas.

In all the 17 appearances he has made so far, Tiger has won the challenge five times, the most recent being in 2011 at Sherwood CC in California. The last time he participated was in 2019 when he finished fourth.

Founded in 2000, the event features a 20-player field with no cut. The 2022 field includes six of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The Hero World Challenge is a charity event that benefits Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation and others like the Tavistock Foundation and Bahamas Youth Foundation, which empower youth to connect their passions to their purpose.

Poll : 0 votes