"It would be a true honor to get there" - Jon Rahm ready to claim the Claret Jug, ending Spain's Open Championship drought

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is all set for the upcoming Open Championship. After already winning the Masters earlier this year, he is targeting his second major win this season.

Ahead of the 151st edition of the event, Rahm spoke at a press conference and expressed his desire to become the second Spaniard after Seve Ballesteros to get his hand on the prestigious Claret Jug.

"To be the first one to win an Open since Seve for Spain would be quite special. It would be obviously an incredible feeling. It's amazing to me that some of the great golfers we've had haven't been able to do it, and they've been close. It would be a true honor to get there."

Jon Rahm became the first Spanish golfer to win the US Open Championship in 2021. He followed it by becoming the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters Tournament in April 2023.

Jon Rahm at The Masters 2023 (via Getty Images)

Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia are the other Spanish players to win major tournaments, though they did not manage to secure a victory at the prestigious Open Championship. If Rahm manages to do so, it will be an incredible accomplishment in Spain's Golf history.

Rahm has participated in the Open Championship six times in his career. He has had only one Top 10 finish so far. Despite disappointing performance in the past, he is motivated to campaign for his first Claret Jug.

The 151st edition of the tournament will commence on July 20 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

"You have the right people to look up to" - Jon Rahm is taking inspiration from fellow Spaniards to claim his first Open Championship

Jon Rahm spoke about Carlos Alcaraz winning his first Wimbledon title and shared that the tennis player must have admired Rafael Nadal and drew inspiration from the tennis legend.

"I think when you have the right people to look up to, it's a little bit easier to get to that. Rafa (Nadal) obviously had a few major tennis champions to look up to when he was coming up and he did what he did, so it's obvious for Carlos to grow up watching Rafa do what he did."

Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon Trophy (via Getty Images)

Rahm added that Spain has a long list of great football players and has been part of their culture. He shared the former World No. 1 golfer Seve Ballesteros as an ideal influence.

"Not that it's easier, but it makes you want to be the next -- obviously when you're talking about football, there's a massive list of great football players that we've had in Spain, so that's obviously part of the culture. When it comes to golf, we've had incredible reference," Rahm added.

Jon Rahm concluded that due to his compatriots' performances constantly inspiring his fellow sportspersons, he is also motivated to win his first Open title and name himself on the list.

"I think a lot of it is thanks to people like Seve and other athletes that did it before us. We are proud people," Rahm concluded.