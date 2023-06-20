“It has zero relevance to his win” – Fans slam Twitter user for post criticizing US Open champion Wyndham Clark’s political belief 

Wyndham Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, has been making the headlines for winning the first major of his career. The American golfer clinched the trophy on Sunday, June 18, after defeating the current World No. 3 Rory McIlroy by one stroke.

Clark has became an inspiration for young golfers. It took him six years to win the first professional event of his career.

While people are praising him for his major victory and blistering performance at the US Open, a Twitter user named @willbardwell shared a post on Wyndham Clark's political belief. He shared the screenshots of the golfer apparently supporting Donald Trump, saying:

"We gonna talk about Wyndham Clark being a January 6th truther or nah?"

After Trump lost the election, a mob of his supporters attacked the United States Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

Following the dispute, someone commented:

"Indisputable photographic evidence that tha antifa violently broke into Congress today to inflict harm & do damage. Not Donald Trump supporters. Do not be fooled, Trump supporters are peaceful. It was antifa that created the violence in our cities over the past several months."

The post was liked by Wyndham Clark, indicating his support for the statement. Clark also liked another tweet from Donald Trump that reads:

"They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries."

Fans jumped into the comments section of @willbardwell's post, saying Clark's political belief has nothing to do with his victory at the 2023 US Open.

"No, because it has zero relevance to his win yesterday. What is wrong with you," one fan commented.

"A tough tough scene," wrote another.

"Just a brutal take…trying to trash someone after such a great day," read another comment.

"A perfect example of how someone can be a winner and a loser at the same time," another pointed out.

"A kid has the biggest day of his life and a grown man scrolls through 2 of years of likes searching for something to drag him for. Pathetic or nah?" one fan rued.

"It’s a dream come true" - Wyndham Clark talks about his victory at the 2023 US Open

Wyndham Clark dedicated his victory at the 2023 US Open to his mother Lise who died of breast cancer in 2013.

During the post-tournament press conference, Clark got a bit emotional speaking about his mother. He said:

"I was walking down yesterday and was just smiling as I was playing well, and I go, ‘Man, I wish you could be here, Mom,’ because it’s a dream come true to be doing this at the highest level in front of friends and family that are out here.

"I wish she could be here, but I know she’s proud of me, and she’s made a huge impact on my life – I am who I am today because of her. She was kind of my rock and my always-there supporter.

"So when things were tough or when things were going great, she was always there to keep me grounded and either bring me up or keep the high going. I’m getting a little choked up. She’s everything, and I miss her, and everything I do out here is a lot for her."

Wyndham Clark had won the Wells Fargo Championship before heading to the US Open.

