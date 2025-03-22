J.J. Spaun blames The Players' referee for his controversial sprinkler drop after fans' outrage

J.J. Spaun opened up about his controversial sprinkler drop at The Players 2025. The American was in contention for the title for the second time this season on the PGA Tour at last week's event.

During the final round on Sunday, March 16, J.J. Spaun wisely used the golf rule to take advantage and turn the game in his favor. He got relief twice on the hole because of a sprinkler. However, this has generated a debate on social media, and fans were critical of the American golfer.

J.J. Spaun recently discussed the controversial sprinkler drop in a Fore Play podcast. He is not playing this week at the Valspar Championship, and while away from the greens, he talked about his last week's performance at The Players, particularly the controversial sprinkler drop. Spaun revealed that the referee was there with him and only told him about his second relief zone.

Spaun said of the shot (at 0.22):

"The f***** ref was right there, he basically told me to drop it in the sprinkler. Because he was like, 'This is your relief zone.' I was like, 'Can I drop in the sprinkler and get relief from that?' He was like, 'That is in the relief zone. So if you drop in there, then you would get relief again.' Basically, you can't give advice, but he was just—he's like... he's like..."

"He's like, 'Brother,'" the host added.

On Sunday, during the final round of The Players, while playing on the ninth hole, as J.J. Spaun was preparing to take his third shot on the par-5 hole, he received a free drop as per Rule 16.1, as his feet were touching the sprinkler near the ball. Although he shifted his ball to the nearby relief point, it was still tough to take a good shot.

However, he then realized there was another sprinkler head in his relief area, and asked the referee if he would get relief should his ball again touch the sprinkler. The referee said yes, and Spaun wisely used the golf rule in his favor and released his ball on the sprinkler head and got relief. He ended up making a birdie on the hole.

J.J. Spaun reflects on his close call for a win at The Players

J.J. Spaun was close to winning the title at The Players 2025. After four rounds, he finished in a tie with Rory McIlroy at 12-under, and they headed for a three-hole playoff to determine the winner. However, Spaun struggled in the playoff and made a double bogey, while Rory McIlroy carded a birdie and two bogeys on the three playoff holes and ultimately seized his second title of the year on the PGA Tour.

During the press conference at The Players on Monday, March 17, J.J. Spaun opened up about his performance at the event, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It's hard to not feel discouraged a little bit, but nothing but positives in putting myself in contention and giving myself a chance to win in a playoff. If someone told me that would happen to start the week, I would totally take it. Nothing but positives to take from it, and hopefully I can just learn from this and get it done next time."

Notably, before The Players, J.J. Spaun was also in contention to win the title at the Cognizant Classic but ended up finishing in second. So far, out of the nine tournaments he played in the 2025 PGA Tour season, he recorded three finishes in the top 10.

