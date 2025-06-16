J.J. Spaun dismiss having a ‘Kobe Bryant moment’ at US Open, compares winning putt to a $45M-worth NBA star’s shot

J.J. Spaun won the 125th US Open on Sunday. The 34-year-old underdog shocked the golf world by carding in a Kobe Bryant 3-pointer like putt on the 72nd hole. He made an impressive 64-foot birdie, authoring one of the most unlikely finishes in the tournament history. However, the two-time PGA Tour winner doesn’t feel like it’s his ‘Kobe moment.’

Spaun is admittedly an admirer of the Los Angeles Lakers legend. However, while replying to a media query, the PGA star said his US Open winning shot at Oakmont felt more like a ‘Derek Fisher shot.’ He recalled $45M-worth NBA star’s iconic shots on the timer to win games for Lakers. The later-bloomer golfer admitted that he himself ‘couldn't believe what he witnessed’ as the near-impossible putt went in to crown him a major champion.

Trending

Speaking to a reporter who asked if the shot on 18 was his “Kobe Bryant moment,” J.J. Spaun said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, that was unbelievable. That was more like the Fisher shot with like 0.2 seconds left.”

Expand Tweet

Notably, he also dubbed it a Nick Taylor-like moment, recalling his Canadian rival’s historic 72-foot marathon putt in 2023 to become the first countryman to capture his national open event in 69 years. It is pertinent to note that the 37-year-old is now enshrined as the RBC Canadian Open’s logo after the iconic shot.

Spaun added:

“Yeah, I was just -- I couldn't even believe what I witnessed when that went in, kind of like a Nick Taylor moment but for the US Open.”

J.J. Spaun recalls Tiger Woods' iconic chip after US Open win

It is pertinent to note that J.J. Spaun’s massive 64-footer to win the US Open is the longest putt he’d ever made. To put this thing into perspective, the 34-year-old’s previous longest putt in 16 PGA Tour event starts this year was 35 feet. At Oakmont, he made 136 feet in putts on the final seven holes to manage a 3-under-par 32 on the back nine.

Interestingly, his back nine score became the lowest on the final nine holes of a US Open since Tiger Woods in 2000 at Pebble Beach. Spaun himself recalled the legendary 15-time major winner’s iconic chip shot to win the 2005 Masters while describing his own winning shot on Sunday.

Speaking about his finish, J.J. Spaun said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“To finish it off like that is just a dream. You watch other people do it. You see the Tiger chip [at the 2005 Masters], you see Nick Taylor’s putt [to win the 2023 Canadian Open], you see crazy moments. To have my own moment like that at this championship, I’ll never forget this moment for the rest of my life.”

Expand Tweet

J.J. Spaun’s big major winning shot was lauded by almost everyone at Oakmont, including his closest competitors. Scotsman Robert MacIntyre, who’d just posted 1-over par, was seen applauding the final shot from inside the scoring room despite having chances of being in a playoff.

Players like Justin Thomas lauded the match finishing shot online while LIV star Tyrrell Hatton was seen being in awe of it during his post-round interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More