“Jack Nicklaus knows”; “Brutal and honest” - Fans react to Golden Bear’s 'savage' take on Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Tour peers

Jack Nicklaus said that Scottie Scheffler was far ahead of his peers on the PGA Tour. His comment came after the World No. 1 golfer claimed his third win in a month at the Memorial Tournament 2025.

On Sunday, June 1, Scheffler shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 10-under and post a four-shot victory over Ben Griffin. With this win, he successfully defended his title at Muirfield Village and became the first player after Tiger Woods to achieve this feat.

During the winner’s press conference, Jack Nicklaus remarked that Ben Griffin, Sepp Straka, and Nick Taylor were no match for the three-time major champion.

"He [Scottie Scheffler] knows that those guys are not in his league," he said. "Now, if he would have had -- I don't know who else it might have been, but if he had somebody else at the top, if Xander [Schauffele] or somebody like that would have been there, he might have said, 'Well, that might be a little tougher. I might have to do something different'. He didn't have to," he added.

Fans online had mixed reactions to Jack Nicklaus' comments. While many felt he was simply speaking the truth, others didn’t quite agree with the Golden Bear.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Jack knows!" one fan wrote.

"Brutal and honest," another fan wrote.

"Jack being savage LOL," this fan remarked.

"I don’t like this. Sepp has been ELITE this year. One of few who have won multiple this year," this fan commented.

"Jack should quit speaking publicly if he keeps saying things like that. I’d never darken his door again if I was a player on that list. Shitty thing to say for sure," another fan opined.

"To be fair no one is in his league..I think he is just chasing legends at this point. Scottie is like the San Antonio Spurs of golf..his golf is robotic and efficient but is not fun to watch as he takes the life out of a tournament shot by shot," one fan posted.

Scottie Scheffler’s bags nearly $10M in a month after Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament win

Following his win at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event, Scottie Scheffler's earnings reached almost $10 million over the last 30 days. He played four events in the past five weeks and claimed victory in three of them. For his three wins and a T4 finish, he bagged $9,629,500 in a month.

Here's a look at Scheffler's earnings over his past four starts on the PGA Tour:

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (1) – $1,782,000.00

– $1,782,000.00 PGA Championship (1) – $3,420,000.00

– $3,420,000.00 Charles Schwab Challenge (T4) – $427,500.00

– $427,500.00 The Memorial Tournament (1) – $4,000,000.00

Overall, Scheffler has earned $14,558,697 in 12 starts this season. He has finished inside the top 25 in every start and converted nine of those into top-10 finishes.

