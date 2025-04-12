Jack Nicklaus makes honest confession on Phil Mickelson playing at the Masters 2025

Jack Nicklaus was one of three honorary starters at this year's Masters. Fans were surprised when he returned to Augusta National to take another shot. It was an epic moment when he kicked things off at the Augusta course before commenting on Phil Mickelson's participation.

Many were surprised by Phil Mickelson's arrival at Augusta National, as the 54-year-old still playing at a high level. When asked whether it amazed him, Jack Nicklaus, though, said that he's unaware of Mickelson's current status in the golf world:

"I don't know if he's playing or not."

Nicklaus' statement could be due to Phil Mickelson not playing much on the PGA tour. NUCLR GOLF tweeted.

"🚨😳⛳️ Jack Nicklaus was asked about Phil Mickelson and took a shot at the LIV Golf star: “I guess he's still playing. He's playing the LIV Tour, is he? I don't know if he's playing or not. I don't know, you never see that anymore.”

Phil Mickelson has had a decent performance. In round one, he shot a 3-over-par 75, with three birdies and five bogeys, placing him tied 63rd.

In round 2, he improved with a 1-under-par 71, bringing his total to 2-over-par, putting him just above the cut line, meaning Mickelson will miss the weekend. Amid that, one of Nicklaus' most impressive records at Augusta was broken.

Justin Rose breaks Jack Nicklaus' record with a stunning performance at Masters 2025

PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Justin Rose has been in incredible form at the Masters 2025. He has consistently led the event with a pretty comfortable lead. After round one, he was atop the leaderboard with a 7 under par. This was his fifth time finishing first after round one, breaking Jack Nicklaus' previous record of four.

This is Rose's 25th Masters, and based on his performance, he appears to be a strong contender for Scottie Scheffler's green coat. After round one, the defending champion is at T6 with 4 shots under par.

Meanwhile, Nicklaus has been watching the action from the sidelines at Augusta National amid concerns about his health, as the 85-year-old couldn't walk properly when he arrived at the Augusta National, relying on his driver and his wife, Barbara. Nevertheless, he completed the first tee shot on time, with fans applauding him enthusiastically.

