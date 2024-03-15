Jack Nicklaus optimistic about PGA Tour's strength amid LIV Golf challenge - “They're building new stars”

The battle between the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour has been going on for quite a while now. Recently, Jack Nicklaus has extended his full support to the PGA Tour amid the ongoing challenge.

Jack Nicklaus said that the future of golf and the PGA Tour's structure is "pretty darn good right now." Nicklaus especially praised the cultivation of new talent on the PGA Tour circuit every year, emphasizing how the robust structure of the circuit schedule is the key.

Speaking via Golf Monthly, Nicklaus said:

"I think the PGA Tour’s schedule is fantastic. Now being able to play the signature tournaments but also the tournament they're building in between, they're building new stars, giving new people the opportunity to move up in the rankings."

Jack Nicklaus said that the major championship is where some of the best golfers in the world play together. He also compared the proportion of LIV Golf players versus PGA Tour that come to the majors, of which the latter is a lot more.

Jack Nicklaus makes appearance at PGA Tour's Players Championship

Not only did Jack Nicklaus greet all the players on the first tee of TPC Sawgrass, but he also made an appearance on NBC's broadcast for the event. He spoke about the future of the tour and the current landscape of golf:

“We've got a few issues we’ve got to clean up right now. But I would always like to see the best players in the world play together."

Nicklaus said that in the future of golf, he would like to see up-and-coming players play more tournaments on the circuit. Currently, 23 golfers are making their debut at the Players, including the likes of Nick Dunlap and Ludvig Aberg.

The end of the first round of the event saw Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, and Xander Schauffele take the joint lead of the event.

The Players Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and favorite to win the Players. This year as an elevated event, the tournament will see 144 of the best golfers in the world, teeing it up for $25 million at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.