Jack Nicklaus’s advice to Akshay Bhatia after making it to the top 3 post-second round at the Memorial Tournament 

Akshay Bhatia is competing in the 2025 Memorial tournament at the Murifield Golf Club. The legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus is the event's host, and his advice has assisted the young golfing sensation Akshay Bhatia.

In the post-round press conference after round two, Bhatia confessed that Nicklaus gave him advice, which he wished was easy to follow.

"He just makes it seem so nonchalant. You know, it's an absolute joke, what Mr. Nicholas has done. And I think, you know, when I talk to him, he just makes it seem so nonchalant," Bhatia said.

"You know, I was talking to him about, you know, his miss with the driver, and he curved it a lot, you know, back in the day with the type of golf ball they had. And he's like, Yeah, you know, you just gotta try and hit fairways. And I'm like, Man, I wish it was that easy now."

Bhatia continued further and said Jack Nicklaus is a walking legend, and it's cool to be in his presence.

"But, I mean, the guy is, you know, a walking legend, and it's just really cool to be in his presence, you know, here this week, and even when I'm home at the Bears Club, you know, he's always playing. cards like a normal, normal human being, so it's really cool," the left-handed golfer concluded.

Akshay Bhatia is placed third in the 2025 Memorial Tournament and is just two strokes behind the leaders, Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin. He has carded -5 after two rounds, while the leaders are placed at -7 going into the weekend.

2025 Memorial Tournament leaderboard

Here's the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament after round two.

T1 Nick Taylor -7

T1 Ben Griffin -7

2 Akshay Bhatia -5

3 Scottie Scheffler -4

T5 Sam Burns -3

T5 Shane Lowry -3

T5 Jordan Spieth -3

T8 Tom Hoge -2

T8 Russell Henley -2

T8 Xander Schauffele -2

T8 Collin Morikawa -2

T12 Ryan Fox E

T12 Mackenzie Hughes E

T12 Jacob Bridgeman E

T12 Harris English E

T12 Justin Rose E

T12 Eric Cole E

T18 Ryan Gerard +1

T18 Sungjae Im +1

T18 Taylor Pendrith +1

T18 Robert MacIntyre +1

T18 Patrick Cantlay +1

T18 Keegan Bradley +1

T18 Rickie Fowler +1

T18 Tony Finau +1

T18 Bud Cauley +1

T27 Davis Thompson +2

T27 Corey Conners +2

T27 Austin Eckroat +2

T27 Ludvig Åberg +2

T31 Andrew Novak +3

T31 Maverick McNealy +3

T31 Min Woo Lee +3

T31 Sam Stevens +3

T31 Max Homa +3

T31 Tommy Fleetwood +3

T31 Si Woo Kim +3

T31 Sepp Straka +3

T31 Denny McCarthy +3

T31 Viktor Hovland +3

T31 Jhonattan Vegas +3

T31 Harry Higgs +3

T43 Nick Dunlap +4

T43 Thomas Detry +4

T43 Adam Scott +4

T43 Brandt Snedeker +4

T43 Alex Noren +4

T43 Stephan Jaeger +4

T43 Max Greyserman +4

T50 Michael Kim +5

T50 Matt Fitzpatrick +5

T50 Justin Thomas +5

T50 Matt Kuchar +5

T50 Adam Hadwin +5

T50 Cameron Young +5

T50 Wyndham Clark +5

T50 Hideki Matsuyama +5

