Jack Nicklaus tears up after watching footage of wife Barbara being honored at the Memorial

At the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Jack Nicklaus's wife, Barbara Nicklaus, was honored as this year’s Tournament Honoree, an annual recognition given to those who have made a lasting impact on the game of golf.

Ahead of the event, the Golden Bear had spoken about how much he was looking forward to the week, especially the chance to celebrate Barbara’s contributions. On Wednesday, she was officially recognized in a ceremony attended by more than two dozen members of the Nicklaus family.

Known to many as the “First Lady of Golf,” Barbara received the honor in front of a supportive crowd. During the broadcast, Jack Nicklaus became emotional watching the footage and was seen holding back tears while sitting with Jim Nantz in the booth

"That was wonderful. It was a great day. And Barbara was terrific. Everybody was terrific. I think everybody was terrific. Well, you know, Barbara should have been honored a long time ago, but she's honored now, and we are just delighted she's here. It was a wonderful ceremony,” Nicklaus said.

Barbara also gave a heartfelt speech, thanking her husband for his support over the years.

"The love and guidance of my husband, Jack, have allowed me to be my own person and to assist others. I'm standing here because of you, Jack. Commitment, loyalty, and trust are qualities that I've always admired in Jack. I've always been so proud of him, and I wanted him to be proud of me in return. So thank you, Jack. You're the best thing that ever happened to me," she said.

The 2025 Memorial Tournament marks its 50th edition this year, continuing its tradition of honoring golf’s most influential figures.

Jack Nicklaus made a romantic gesture for his wife Barbara

The Honoree Ceremony for Barbara Nicklaus at the 2025 Memorial Tournament was filled with emotion, but one of the most heartwarming moments came from Jack Nicklaus himself.

Jack Nicklaus alongside his wife Barbara at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Before Barbara gave her acceptance speech, her eldest son and event host, Jack Nicklaus II, introduced a special video. On the big screen, Jack Nicklaus appeared with headphones on, standing in front of a microphone.

Then, he performed “I Married an Angel,” a song by Richard Rodgers that was recorded by Johnny Mathis in 1960—the same year Jack and Barbara tied the knot, on July 23.

“You didn’t know I was a singer, did you? You know, when I was at Ohio State, they wouldn’t even let me in the fraternity choir I was so bad. I guess I’m a late bloomer," Nicklaus said. (via Golf Digest)

Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, both now 85, got married in 1960 and raised five children: Jack II, Steve, Nan, Gary, and Michael.

