Jack Nicklaus wins $50M defamation suit over allegations of secret LIV Golf deal

When Jack Nicklaus drained a 102 footer without warming up, he not only left Johnny Miller surprised but won over the audience at Harbour Shores GC. Even today, at the age of 85, the Golden Bear is racking up wins up his sleeve.

Back in May 2022, Nicklaus Companies sued the veteran golfer, claiming that the latter had taken away opportunities for his personal benefit. In this lawsuit against Nicklaus in New York State Court, Company officials alleged that Jack Nicklaus engaged in "repeated acts in bad faith against the best interests of the Company."

There were also accusations of the former pro allegedly being in talks of entering a $750-million deal with LIV Golf to be the face of the league. Following the claims of Nicklaus allegedly causing harm to Nicklaus Companies, the former pro filed a defamation suit. After years of struggle, Jack Nicklaus finally won the defamation case filed against the company he once founded.

On Monday, a jury in a Florida court ruled in favor of the 18-time major champ. As a result of his win against the company led by billionaire banker Howard Milstein, Nicklaus will receive $50 million. According to the Florida jury, officials of Nicklaus Companies did throw some dirt at the golfer's reputation through "ridicule, hatred, mistrust, distrust and contempt".

Although it was originally founded by Jack Nicklaus, the golfer resigned from the company back in 2017. Starting from that instance, it gave rise to a clause that prevented the former pro from designing golf courses in his rights till 2022. Soon after the clause expired, Nicklaus Companies filed the lawsuit against the golfer.

Jack Nicklaus later claimed that in 2021, one of the Company officials urged him to meet representatives of Golf Saudi for designing a golf course in Saudi Arabia. Golf Saudi, which was building the LIV Golf back then, allegedly offered Nicklaus to take charge of the new league. However, as Nicklaus claimed, he denied the opportunity since he wanted to prioritize the PGA Tour's name in his legacy.

"Didn't respect me as a human being" - When Jack Nicklaus slammed Howard Milstein over alleged mistreatment

Nicklaus and Milstein's relationship ended on a bumpy road after the former's exit from Nicklaus Companies. In a press release, the 73-time PGA Tour winner slammed the banker for allegedly trying to control everything. According to Jack Nicklaus' claim, Milstein acted as if Nicklaus "was his property" (as quoted by Sports Illustrated):

"Once Howard had permanent control of the company, he acted as if he owned me. He tried to control every aspect of my life, from what I did, to whom I spoke with, to where I went, as if I was his property."

Nicklaus further claimed that he tried to make the relationship work, but Milstein disrespected him beyond limits.

"I always tried to be respectful, but there was no respect in return. I also tried very hard to make the relationship work, but it became increasingly obvious that I had aligned myself with a person who didn’t respect me as a human being."

Apart from this instance, Nicklaus has always fired back at his former business partner. In 2022, when he was facing the lawsuit from Nicklaus Companies, the retired American golfer publicly labeled Milstein's claims as "untrue".

