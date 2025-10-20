PGA Tour's Austin event gets title sponsor as plans for a new fall event also come to light

With tournaments like the Creator Classic, PGA Tour has often provided social media influencers a platform in traditional golf. Next year, the American professional golf circuit is going to join hands with one of the most popular golf-based creators.

Over the years, Good Good Golf has shown promising growth in the media industry. The golf entertainment brand's inception happened around 2020 on YouTube. Founded by the likes of Grant Horvat, Micah Morris, Garrett Clark, Matt Scharf, and Stephen Castaneda, Good Good Golf is now making its way into the PGA Tour.

In 2026, Good Good Golf will be seen as the title sponsor of a Tour event. The inaugural golf tournament will be a part of the FedEx Cup Fall series. Titled as Good Good Championship, fans will witness the Tour's return to Austin, Texas. Till 2023, Austin used to be the proud home to the glorious WGC Match Play Championship, which has been won by legends like Tiger Woods himself.

The upcoming Good Good Championship, set to be held at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, will start around November 9, 2026. The tournament will feature a field strength of 120 Tour pros. Since this is a FedEx Cup Fall series event, the winner of the Good Good Championship will take home 500 FedEx Cup points. The tournament will be streamed live across popular broadcast partners like the Golf Channel and PGA Tour LIVE on ESPN+.

This 2026 event will mark Good Good Golf's maiden venture into the world of title sponsors in professional golf. Their decision to become the title sponsor of this event and sign a multi-year deal with the Tour comes after a successful fundraising campaign worth $45 million.

Good Good's Founder and CEO Matt Kendrick shares an honest take on sponsoring an upcoming PGA Tour event

When Matt Kendrick founded Good Good back in 2020, he had no experience in the sport. Kendrick became the Chief Executive Officer and business head of the company. After the update was made official by the Tour on Monday morning, Kendrick elaborated on the aim of the tournament.

While talking about the upcoming Good Good Championship, he also praised the Tour for their partnership. Kendrick said (as quoted by the PGA Tour):

"This tournament is designed to amalgamate our social and live communities together, across all demographics that are passionate about golf. We couldn’t ask for better partners in the PGA TOUR and Omni Hotels & Resorts, who not only appreciate our ethos but embrace it."

Apart from Kendrick, Good Good's title sponsorship has been discussed by Tyler Dennings. Besides talking about the Tour's return to Texas, the PGA Tour Chief Competitions Officer also commented on how the Tour aims to connect with the younger audience more.

