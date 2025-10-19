Tiger Woods nears unwanted OWGR record amid injury setback

Tiger Woods has fallen significantly in the Official World Golf Ranking in the last few years. He is outside the top 2000 and could disappear from the rankings by the 2026 Masters.

Ad

The American golfer's injury had kept him away from the greens in the last few months. This season, he had not played in any tournaments. After his previous outing at The Open Championship 2024, he was settled in 879th place in the ranking, which only fell further as the season progressed.

OWGR guru Nosferartu shared an update on Tiger Woods’ rankings on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Tiger Woods dropped last week outside the top 2000 in the world. It looks now increasingly likely that by the 2026 Masters, he will run out of world ranking points completely... #OWGR 😟"

Ad

Trending

Nosferatu @VC606 Tiger Woods dropped last week outside the top 2000 in the world. It looks now increasingly likely that by the 2026 Masters, he will run out of world ranking points completely... #OWGR 😟

Ad

Tiger Woods ended the 2024 season ranked 1124th. He was ranked 1328th ahead of the 2023 Hero World Challenge, and after playing in the event, where he finished in 18th place, he made a jump and was ranked 898th in the OWGR. Last season, he played in five tournaments and maintained his ranking in the top 1200, but this season, he slipped out of the top 2000. Woods is currently ranked 2048th in the OWGR.

Ad

Earlier this year, he underwent surgery after he tore his Achilles tendon. He was likely to play at the 2025 Masters, and following the injury, he skipped the major and had not played in any tournament.

On October 12, Woods shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account in which he revealed another surgery. He underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery.

Tiger Woods wishes to attend the TGR Jr Invitational

Tiger Woods shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 15 about his TGR Jr Invitational event. The American golfer shared the details of the junior golf event and wished he could attend it. He wrote:

Ad

"Wish I could be at Pebble Beach this week for the TGR JR Invitational and Tiger Woods Invitational. I want to thank our presenting partners, @TaylorMadeGolf and USLI. To the 60 junior golfers - keep pushing yourselves on and off the course. And to our TWI guests, thank you for continued support of the event and the @TGRFound"

Ad

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Wish I could be at Pebble Beach this week for the TGR JR Invitational and Tiger Woods Invitational. I want to thank our presenting partners, @TaylorMadeGolf and USLI. To the 60 junior golfers - keep pushing yourselves on and off the course. And to our TWI guests, thank you for continued support of the event and the @TGRFound

Ad

Tiger Woods is recovering from his recent surgery and is taking time away from the field. Although he had not played in any official tournaments this season, he played in his tech-infused TGL series inaugural season.

In a post on X on October 16, Woods said that he would play in the upcoming season of the TGL as well. His team, Jupiter Links GC, will play its first game of the second season on January 13 against the New York Golf Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads. Know More