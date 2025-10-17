When will Tiger Woods play next? 2026 schedule update explored

Tiger Woods last played in a pro event at The Open Championship in July 2024, 14 months ago. The legendary golfer, recovering from injuries, is yet to make a PGA Tour appearance in 2025. Now, he has confirmed his return in 2026 for the TGL (TMRW Golf League).Woods’ expected return date recently got extended as he underwent a spinal surgery. This was the former World No.1 golfer’s seventh back procedure in a decade. Fans expected the 49-year-old to return to playing field at the PNC Championship in December, where he annually features with son Charlie. While the golfer has given no update regarding the same, the ace golfer has confirmed his 2026 schedule to start with his TGL team Jupiter Links GC’s clash with New York GC at the SoFi Center on January 13. Interestingly, the 15-time major champ confirmed that he’ll “be there for every match” at the TGL with his teammates, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa and Tom Kim.Responding to Jupiter Links Golf Club’s tweet wishing him a ‘quick recovery,’ Tiger Woods wrote on X:“I’ll be there for every match! Looking forward to seeing everyone on January 13th for our home opener. And Will Lowery, hands off my sticks!”For the unversed, TGL season two will begin on December 28, 2025 with reigning champions Atlanta Drive GC taking on the New York GC. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods-led Jupiter Links GC’s campaign will begin on January 13, 2026 and end on March 3, if the squad fails to qualify for the semi-finals. The finals is expected to be played between March 23 and 24.Listed below are dates of the Jupiter Links Golf Club’s TGL season two schedule (All times ET):January 13: New York GC vs Jupiter Links GC, 7pm ETJanuary 20: Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links GC, 7pm ETFebruary 2: Jupiter Links GC vs Atlanta Drive GC, 5pm ETMarch 1: Jupiter Links GC vs Boston Common Golf, 9pm ETMarch 3: Jupiter Links GC vs The Bay Golf Club, 9pm ETMarch 17: Semifinal Match 1, 6.30pm ETMarch 17: Semifinal Match 2, 9pm ETMarch 23: Finals Match 1, 9pm ETMarch 24: Finals Match 2, 7pm ETMarch 24: Finals Match 3 (if needed), 9pm ETTiger Woods’ injury updateTiger Woods’ TGL participation announcement comes just days after he revealed undergoing a surgery due to “pain and lack of mobility” in his back. The legendary golfer revealed opting to have his disc replaced. It is pertinent to note that the 49-year-old has been struggling with back-to-back injuries since his infamous single-vehicle rollover crash on February, 2021. However, the back injury and treatment have been undergoing since 2013.Tiger Woods wrote on X on October 12:“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with Doctors and Surgeons to have tests taken. The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”Interestingly, Tiger Woods, whose PGA Tour return remains in doubt, will celebrate his 50th birthday on December 30 which will make him eligible for the PGA Tour Champions to start 2026. While the golfer hasn’t addressed the chances of the same, it’ll be interesting to see if the current World No.2048 golfer opts to try out the senior tour next year.