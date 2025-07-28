  • home icon
  • "Jail time" – Paige Spiranac blasts woman for boldly walking away from dog's mess

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 28, 2025 05:19 GMT
Paige Spiranac (image Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac has slammed a woman she recently encountered for letting her dog poop on the street. She called out the woman's arrogance and said it was "jail time" for her.

Spiranac is a popular golf influencer with over 4 million Instagram followers. Besides, she has over 1 million followers on X, where she doesn't shy away from sharing her thoughts.

On Saturday, July 27, Spiranac recounted a recent incident where a woman refused to pick up her dog’s mess from the walkway.

"So I went up to her and asked nicely if she needed a bag since there were free bags close and I could grab it for her," she wrote on X. "She said no then proceeded to show me the empty bag.
"When I asked if she’s going to use it to pick up her dogs 💩 she looked me dead in the eyes and said 'nope' then walked away. Jail Time"
Spiranac was recently spotted at the Netflix premiere of Happy Gilmore 2. For the uninitiated, she is one of the golfers who made a special appearance in the sequel to the 1996 comedy classic.

Did Paige Spiranac compete at the American Century Championship 2025?

Paige Spiranac attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac didn't compete at the American Century Championship 2025, a celebrity golf tournament which took place from July 11 to 13 at Edgewood Tahoe South.

Spiranac played in the 2022 edition, but the following year she didn’t get invited. She claimed that she didn’t meet their social media standards.

"Everyone keeps asking if I’ll be in Tahoe for the celeb tournament this year but unfortunately I didn’t get invited back,” she wrote two years ago.
"Was told I didn't give them enough exposure on social media. I guess 4 million impressions wasnt good enough lol. Anyways bummed to miss it!"
Speaking of this year's American Century Championship, Joe Pavelski claimed the title after finishing with 73 points. He carded a 4-under 68 in the final round to post a 9-point win over John Smoltz.

Paige Spiranac was last seen at the third edition of the Creator's Classic, which took place at Quail Hollow during Truist Championship week. She was teamed with Tyler Tony and Matt Scharff, but the trio could only finish T2. Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh, and Sabrina Andolpho emerged as the winners in the playoffs.

