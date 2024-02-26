Jake Knapp reveals how he got a souvenir from one of Tiger Woods' finest outings- “Still got it in the same little plastic case”

Jake Knapp has had an interesting life so far and his list of accomplishments includes getting an epic souvenir from one of Tiger Woods’ finest rounds. The 29-year-old, who won the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta on Sunday, watched Woods beat Stephen Ames at the 2006 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Knapp watched on as Woods emerged victorious at the La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Calif., just 50 miles south of his home in Costa Mesa. He witnessed the legendary golfer beat Ames 9 and 8. Knapp enjoyed the round but he had other plans as well. The then 11-year-old boy followed Woods’ caddie, Steve Williams, asking for a ball. The effort was successful as Williams tossed him one of Woods’ used balls during a round.

Speaking after his Mexico Open win at Vidanta, the golfer said that the ball was ‘really the only piece of sports memorabilia that he cherishes.’ He revealed that the souvenir is still in ‘the same little plastic case’ on his shelf.

Jake Knapp said:

"It's about an hour from my house. So, my dad took my brother and I there when we were a kid. I was just hounding Stevie all day to give me a ball, give me a ball, give me a ball, and he kept on telling me after the round… Then Tiger finally closed out Stephen Ames 9 and 8 on the 10th hole. I was standing back by the 10th tee. They walked right by and I asked him for a ball and neither of them really did anything.

They walked into the locker room and I was like, dang, like there they go. Then 10 seconds later Stevie walked out and he was like, ‘Hey, kid,’ tossed me his ball. It was pretty awesome. It’s really only the piece of sports memorabilia that I have that I really cherish… Still got it in the same little plastic case sitting on my shelf at home.”

It is pertinent to note that Jake Knapp has never had the opportunity to face Tiger Woods on the golf course yet. However, the former Korn Ferry Tour star has landed exemptions into all remaining Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship with his win on Sunday. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets to play alongside his idol in the coming months.

Jake Knapp wins the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jake Knapp took an early lead on Saturday at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. However, on Sunday, the PGA Tour rookie lost a four-shot lead in seven holes. He then held it together with a remarkable short game and closed with an even-par 71 to beat Sami Valimaki to the trophy. He finished at 19-under 265 to win on only his fifth start of the rookie season.

With the win, Jake Knapp bagged the winner’s paycheck of $1,458,000 from the event’s $8,100,000 purse. The 29-year-old Californian also won 500 FedEx Cup points. Apart from the prize money and points, the golfer also landed exemptions into the Masters and PGA Championship. He also sealed his place on the remaining five $20 million Signature Events, turning his career around in his rookie season.