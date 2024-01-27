Exploring 10 lesser-known facts about golf pro Jake Knapp

The leading group at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open presents several surprises and Jake Knapp is one of them. The American sits T5 after 54 holes with an excellent score of 8 under, three strokes behind the leader.

Jake Knapp, 29, has just started his rookie season on the PGA Tour. The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is just his seventh start at this level and his third as a full Tour member.

Let's dig a little more into the life and golf career of Jake Knapp.

10 lesser-known facts about Jake Knapp

He got his start in golf in Palm Springs, Florida where he visited golf courses with his grandparents.

Here are 10 other interesting facts about Jake Knapp:

1- Born in Costa Mesa, California

Knapp was born in Costa Mesa, California, in 1994. He played college golf for UCLA and turned pro in 2016.

2- His career didn't take off from the start

Knapp was looking to make a mark on the PGA Tour Canada but struggled to adapt to the level. It wasn't until 2019 that he managed to consolidate his place on the tour with two wins and three other Top 10s. This earned him his card for the 2020 season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

However, he again struggled to find his form at the next level. Knapp played 36 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour but only finished in one Top 10 and was cut 20 times.

3- Second time was the charm

Knapp was not deterred and returned to the PGA Tour Canada. During the 2022 season, he won a tournament, finished in three other top 10s, and got his Korn Ferry Tour card back.

This new experience on the PGA Tour feeder tour was different from the previous one. During 2023, Knapp played 22 tournaments, finished in 10 top 10s, and was ranked in the top 30 of the points list. He thus earned his PGA Tour card.

4- Worked as a security guard

Since his golf career took time to consolidate, Knapp had to pay the bills with alternative jobs. He even worked as a security guard at The Country Club, a recreational facility in his native Costa Mesa.

5- Tiger Woods' ball

Knapp was present at La Costa Resort & Spa in 2006 and witnessed Tiger Woods' historic victory over Stephen Ames. After that match, Woods' caddie, Steve Williams, threw him one of the balls Woods used during the day. Knapp keeps that ball to this day.

6- He has played more than 100 tournaments

Knapp's professional career includes more than 100 events on the PGA Tour's developmental circuits. Specifically, he has played 111 tournaments, with 65 cuts made. His best results include three victories and 19 other Top 10s. He has earned more than $737,000.

7- Very high club head speed

Knapp has one of the highest club head speeds on the PGA Tour. So far this season he is ranked third with 123.16 miles per hour (MPH). To determine this average speed, 19 of his driver swings have been measured.

8- He already has experience in Majors

Although he has only played seven events on the PGA Tour, Knapp has already played in a Major tournament - the 2015 US Open, where he was cut.

9- 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is not his first time at Torrey Pines

Knapp is making his second appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open. The first time was in 2015 when he was cut.

10- Jake Knapp (the pro golfer) has a famous namesake

The player shares his first and last name with writer and designer Jake Knapp, creator of the Design Sprint, a 5-day process that uses a specific set of principles to help get products or services to market faster.

Knapp (the designer and writer) co-wrote SPRINT: How to Solve Big Problems and Test New Ideas in Just Five Days, which was named a Bestseller by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times in 2016.