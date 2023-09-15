Jason Day admires Tiger Woods’ golf swing and calls it “Mona Lisa for golfers”

When it coms to golf, there is no one better than Tiger Woods, especially to give everyone advise on how to get better. Recently, golfer Jason Day was asked about what his most recent favorite swing was and to which golfer it belonged.

Needless to say, Day had only one answer in mind, Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion is currently at Liberty National in New Jersey for the 2023 Nexus Cup. He hosted a clinic alongside Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris for the amateur only event.

Day said that during the clinic he primarily watched Fowler, but then suddenly remembered a video of Woods that he had saved.

"Well I was actually watching the Tiger Woods clinic that was going on. I was pretty much watching Ricky Fowler, but the latest video I have favorited in my phone right now is a Woods from Sherwood Country Club. I don't know what the tournament was or where it was but I just love his right hand coming down. Its like the Mona Lisa of golf swings."

Tiger Woods hosts clinic with Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris at 2023 Nexus Cup

The Nexus Cup is organised by Tiger Woods himself, and is only for amateur golfers. Ahead of the Cup, Woods held a driving range clinic for golfers, where he gave them advise on how to improve, and also showed them his fun side.

While Fowler and Zalatoris tried to answer all questions with maximum seriousness, Woods has quite a lot of fun with the answers that he gave.

When Woods was asked by the MC what golfers could do to improve their swing, he had a hilarous answer up his sleeve. He said:

"Don't watch f**king YouTube. Go hit balls… just beating balls”

Slowly recovering from his surgery, Woods was seen having a good time. Needless to say, with his injury, Woods missed out on most of the 2023 golf season. As he slowly gets back into rehabilitation it still remains a mystery whether he will be able to play the next season with full capacity. For now however, he seems to be enjoying his time at the Nexus Cup.