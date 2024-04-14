Jason Day asked to remove his Malbon Golf sweater by Augusta officials

Jason Day did not have an outstanding score during the Masters in 2024, but his locker room attracted much attention in the golf world. So much so that the matter did not go unnoticed even by the Masters authorities.

Jason Day revealed that the event officials even asked him to remove one of the components of his wardrobe.

It was a vest that had the words "Malbon Golf Championship" printed on the front. Jason Day spoke about it with Barstool Sports reporter Dan Rapaport, and this is what he had to say:

"They asked me to take it off, the vest off yesterday... the busy one. Respectfully, you do that because it's all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That's what we're here to do is try and play and win the green jacket."

Day signed an endorsement deal with Malbon Golf at the beginning of the 2024 season. Since then, he's sported unconventional attire like baggy pants and vests on the golf course.

A look at Jason Day's performance in the Masters 2024

Jason Day has been unable to post scores under par in the Masters Tournament 2024, although he managed to make the cut and will start the final round with a score of 8 over, tied for 45th place.

Day played the first round for a score of 3 over, with three birdies, two bogeys, and two double bogeys. On Friday he carded one birdie and two bogeys with a score of 4 over.

Out of the three played so far, the third round was the worst for Day. The Australian golfer finished the round with two birdies, two bogeys, and two double bogeys, ending 14 strokes behind the leaders.

Day had played 12 times at Augusta National prior to 2024. He has finished in the Top 10s four times, including a second-place finish.