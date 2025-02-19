Jason Day makes his feelings clear about his time as world no. 1: "I wasn’t fulfilled"

Jason Day is one of the most prominent golfers on the PGA Tour. He is a former world no.1 golfer and dominated the PGA Tour between 2014 and 2016. The Aussie golfer registered nine out of 13 PGA Tour wins in this period and was also ranked number 1 in the OGWR.

Day recently appeared on BeyondTheClubhouse Podcast and revealed that his time as the world's no.1 golfer wasn't fulfilling. The host, Garrett Johnston, questioned Day when he felt fulfilled the most in his life.

"Most fulfilled, it definitely wasn't when I was number one. I wasn't fulfilled at number one," Jason said.

He eventually thought getting to number one would be fulfilling, but he has realized for him, it is all about having kids and more time with the family.

"I feel more fulfilled when I have more kids and like time away. Like I want to get back to my family. So as years have gone on and progressed in my career, I have definitely enjoyed having more kids and more time at home," Day said.

Jason Day is married to Ellie, and the two have five children together, with their youngest child born a couple of years ago in 2023.

The 37-year-old Australian golfer held the world no.1 spot for 51 weeks from September 2015. However, since then, he hasn't been able to showcase his dominance much on the PGA Tour.

How did Jason Day perform in all the PGA Tour events in 2024?

Jason Day at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Jason Day had a decent outing on the PGA Tour in 2024. Even though he did not register any wins or runner-up finishes, the Australian golfer finished 33rd in the FedExCup season-long rankings. In 20 events, he missed three cuts, showcasing his consistent performances, but registered a top-10 finish just four times.

Here's how Day performed in all the PGA Tour events in 2024.

The Sentry | -24 | T10 | $530,000.00

The American Express | -18 | T34 | $45,780.00

Farmers Insurance Open | +1 | CUT | $0

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | -13 | T6 | $642,500.00

The Genesis Invitational | -9 | 9 | $600,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational | +2 | T36 | $88,375.00

THE PLAYERS Championship | -6 | T35 | $119,285.71

Texas Children's Houston Open | +2 | CUT | $0

Masters Tournament | +5 | T30 | $124,200.00

RBC Heritage | -9 | T18 | $220,100.00

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson | -9 | T59 | $21,375.00

Wells Fargo Championship | -6 | T4 | $880,000.00

PGA Championship | -6 | T43 | $48,969.00

Memorial Tournament | +6 | T33 | $106,500.00

U.S. Open | +8 | CUT | $0

Travelers Championship | -6 | T44 | $63,000.00

John Deere Classic | -16 | T23 | $83,600.00

The Open Championship | +1 | T13 | $248,667.00

Men’s Olympic Golf Competition | -12 | T9 | $0

FedEx St. Jude Championship | -6 | T22 | $175,500.00

BMW Championship | +1 | T33 | $119,666.67

