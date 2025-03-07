Jason Day reveals sponsor's plans to rock the Masters again, but with Augusta's approval: "They've got some bold stuff"

Jason Day has gone viral a few times for his Malbon outfits. They are often not what is typically seen on golf courses, so Day and his sponsors have been pushing the boundaries.

According to the golfer himself, his outfits for the upcoming Masters are so out there that they're all waiting for permission from Augusta National to even wear them.

Day said:

"We have to get clearance on the scripting this year. We're trying. To Malbon's credit, they've got some bold stuff, but I'm not sure if it'll pass. We'll see how it goes. Hopefully, they'll say yes. If not, then we'll be going back to the drawing board and trying to come up with something different."

While Day and other golfers have helped push the dress code in professional golf a little bit, Augusta National is still one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the country and they have standards that Malbon might have to adhere to in April.

Last year at the Masters Tournament, Day made waves with his outfit, and he may or may not be able to even outdo himself this year. Given the Aussie's comments, it looks like Malbon has some unique clothes set aside for him, though golf fans may not get to see them at all. Augusta has a lot of rules, especially compared to other golf courses that Day has played on.

Jason Day enjoys standing out with interesting looks

When he's on the golf course, a lot of eyes are on Jason Day. His outfits, much like the younger version of Rickie Fowler, are often eye-catching. They are almost always original if nothing else.

Jason Day at the 2024 Masters Tournament (Image via Getty)

Speaking to the PGA Tour, Day revealed:

“I’m a little bit bi-polar when it comes to my outfits. It’s nice to not look like everyone else. Like today, I don’t look like anyone else, which is nice. I’ve put this together, and a lot of the outfits I do. They have a scripting team at Malbon, but I also end up putting my own flavor on it, too, which is good."

So far, he's not settled yet on his favorite outfit, partially because he has some exciting things planned for the Masters pending Augusta's approval:

“I’m not going to say what’s my favorite so far, because I feel like some of them are coming up really soon. Augusta is a little crazy. Fingers crossed they’re going to let me wear some of the stuff.”

If Augusta National doesn't sign off, which is quite possible, then Day will have to choose something else and will ultimately have to save these exciting, possibly favorite outfits for another day on another course.

