Jason Day’s controversial ‘Lost Luggage’ sweatsuit on sale for $300

Jason Day's lost luggage is up for sale on the official website of Malbon Golf. The Aussie golfer played last week at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and made headlines for his outfit.

During the final round of the tournament, on February 2, Day wore a monochrome baggy sweatsuit with a matching "motive" hat. While playing on the 14th hole at Pebble Beach on Sunday, the former Masters winner Trevor Immelman hilariously took a jibe at this look and said:

"Did he lose his luggage?"

Later, following the tournament, Jason Day shared a picture of his outfit on his Instagram, along with the caption saying:

"Lost my luggage 🤷🏽‍♂️ #teammalbon"

Just a few days after the tournament, Malbon Golf put the outfit on sale on their official website for $300, calling it the "Lost Luggage" outfit. The lost luggage sweatpants and sweatshirts on the website are priced at $148 each.

Jason Day's outfits often become the talk of the town after his deal with Malbon Golf last year. His oversized clothes at the Masters 2024 created a controversy, and he received wide criticism for the choice of his clothing.

During the first round of the 2024 Major, the Aussie was asked to remove his Malbon vest. Even his recent Lost Luggage clothing generated a debate on the internet, with some fans being critical of its price.

"why are things $300 that used to be $30," a fan said.

"Pretty sure I can get that in walmart for $20," another fan added.

How did Jason Day play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025?

At the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day started his outing at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course on the first hole, making a par on the first two holes. He then made a bogey on the third.

Day made a bogey and a birdie on the front nine for the first round and then, three birdies and a bogey with a round of 2-under 70. After a decent start, he played the next round at Pebble Beach Golf Links on the tenth hole. He played a bogey-free round with three birdies for 3-under 69.

In the third round, Day started his game on the first tee hole and made two birdies and an eagle on the front nine, and two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 4-under 68. In the final round, he made four birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle on the 14th for 3-under 69. With 12-under, he settled in a tie for 13th place.

Day started his 2025 campaign at the Sentry and has competed in four tournaments so far. He started the season with a T40 finish at The Sentry after playing four rounds of 70, 70, 68, and 70 and then teed it up at the American Express.

Jason Day was pretty impressive with his game at the American Express after playing four rounds of 64, 66, 67, and 69 and tied for third place. He recorded a T32 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T13 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

