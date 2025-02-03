Jason Day takes a hilarious dig at self after fans get triggered over his ‘sweatsuit’ attire at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

On Sunday, February 2, Jason Day sported a grey Malbon sweatsuit that received a lot of flak from fans. His critics included former Masters champion Trevor Immelman, who took a dig at him during the live broadcast. However, the ace golfer took the joke in stride and responded with a hilarious dig at himself after the round.
Jason Day was at Pebble Beach Golf Links last week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As a Malbon-sponsored golfer, he continued to sport unusual outfits throughout the week, which raised several eyebrows. During the final round, Trevor Immelman jokingly asked if he had lost his luggage.
However, Day took Immelman's remark rather sportingly and later made a joke at his own expense.
"Lost my luggage," he wrote in Instagram post.
How much prize money did Jason Day receive at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
Jason Day earned a $380,000 paycheck for his T13th finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. Rory McIlroy took a winner's share of $3.6 million from the whopping $20 million purse as the winner's share.
Here's a payout for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025:
- 1. Rory McIlroy: $3,600,000
- 2. Shane Lowry: $2,180,000
- T3. Lucas Glover: $1,180,000
- T3. Justin Rose: $1,180,000
- T5. Russell Henley: $772,500
- T5. Cam Davis: $772,500
- T7. Tom Kim: $650,000
- T7. Sepp Straka: $650,000
- T9. Billy Horschel: $545,000
- T9. Scottie Scheffler: $545,000
- T9. Taylor Pendrith: $545,000
- 12. Si Woo Kim: $465,000
- T13. Andrew Novak: $380,000
- T13. Jason Day: $380,000
- T13. Tony Finau: $380,000
- T13. Austin Eckroat: $380,000
- T17. Tom Hoge: $285,000
- T17. Séamus Power: $285,000
- T17. Min Woo Lee: $285,000
- T17. Collin Morikawa: $285,000
- T17. Sam Stevens: $285,000
- T22. Adam Scott: $164,091
- T22. Byeong Hun An: $164,091
- T22. Taylor Moore: $164,091
- T22. Patrick Rodgers: $164,091
- T22. Gary Woodland: $164,091
- T22. Akshay Bhatia: $164,091
- T22. Tommy Fleetwood: $164,091
- T22. Eric Cole: $164,091
- T22. Viktor Hovland: $164,091
- T22. Sam Burns: $164,091
- T22. Rasmus Højgaard: $164,091
- T33. Sungjae Im: $104,429
- T33. Keith Mitchell: $104,429
- T33. Nick Taylor: $104,429
- T33. Patrick Cantlay: $104,429
- T33. J.J. Spaun: $104,429
- T33. Jake Knapp: $104,429
- T33. Lee Hodges: $104,429
- T40. Stephan Jaeger: $73,000
- T40. Mackenzie Hughes: $73,000
- T40. Erik van Rooyen: $73,000
- T40. Maverick McNealy: $73,000
- T40. Robert MacIntyre: $73,000
- T40. Jhonattan Vegas: $73,000
- T40. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $73,000
- T40. Aaron Rai: $73,000
- T48. Will Zalatoris: $51,880
- T48. Matt Fitzpatrick: $51,880
- T48. Thomas Detry: $51,880
- T48. Hideki Matsuyama: $51,880
- T48. Justin Thomas: $51,880
- T53. Max Homa: $47,080
- T53. Brian Harman: $47,080
- T53. Sahith Theegala: $47,080
- T53. Rickie Fowler: $47,080
- T53. J.T. Poston: $47,080
- T58. Harry Hall: $45,200
- T58. Denny McCarthy: $45,200
- T58. Davis Thompson: $45,200
- T58. Nick Dunlap: $45,200
- T62. Justin Lower: $44,000
- T62. Chris Kirk: $44,000