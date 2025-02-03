  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Jason Day
  • Jason Day takes a hilarious dig at self after fans get triggered over his ‘sweatsuit’ attire at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jason Day takes a hilarious dig at self after fans get triggered over his ‘sweatsuit’ attire at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 03, 2025 12:30 GMT
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Jason Day during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, February 2, Jason Day sported a grey Malbon sweatsuit that received a lot of flak from fans. His critics included former Masters champion Trevor Immelman, who took a dig at him during the live broadcast. However, the ace golfer took the joke in stride and responded with a hilarious dig at himself after the round.

Jason Day was at Pebble Beach Golf Links last week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As a Malbon-sponsored golfer, he continued to sport unusual outfits throughout the week, which raised several eyebrows. During the final round, Trevor Immelman jokingly asked if he had lost his luggage.

also-read-trending Trending

However, Day took Immelman's remark rather sportingly and later made a joke at his own expense.

"Lost my luggage," he wrote in Instagram post.

How much prize money did Jason Day receive at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Jason Day earned a $380,000 paycheck for his T13th finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. Rory McIlroy took a winner's share of $3.6 million from the whopping $20 million purse as the winner's share.

Here's a payout for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025:

  • 1. Rory McIlroy: $3,600,000
  • 2. Shane Lowry: $2,180,000
  • T3. Lucas Glover: $1,180,000
  • T3. Justin Rose: $1,180,000
  • T5. Russell Henley: $772,500
  • T5. Cam Davis: $772,500
  • T7. Tom Kim: $650,000
  • T7. Sepp Straka: $650,000
  • T9. Billy Horschel: $545,000
  • T9. Scottie Scheffler: $545,000
  • T9. Taylor Pendrith: $545,000
  • 12. Si Woo Kim: $465,000
  • T13. Andrew Novak: $380,000
  • T13. Jason Day: $380,000
  • T13. Tony Finau: $380,000
  • T13. Austin Eckroat: $380,000
  • T17. Tom Hoge: $285,000
  • T17. Séamus Power: $285,000
  • T17. Min Woo Lee: $285,000
  • T17. Collin Morikawa: $285,000
  • T17. Sam Stevens: $285,000
  • T22. Adam Scott: $164,091
  • T22. Byeong Hun An: $164,091
  • T22. Taylor Moore: $164,091
  • T22. Patrick Rodgers: $164,091
  • T22. Gary Woodland: $164,091
  • T22. Akshay Bhatia: $164,091
  • T22. Tommy Fleetwood: $164,091
  • T22. Eric Cole: $164,091
  • T22. Viktor Hovland: $164,091
  • T22. Sam Burns: $164,091
  • T22. Rasmus Højgaard: $164,091
  • T33. Sungjae Im: $104,429
  • T33. Keith Mitchell: $104,429
  • T33. Nick Taylor: $104,429
  • T33. Patrick Cantlay: $104,429
  • T33. J.J. Spaun: $104,429
  • T33. Jake Knapp: $104,429
  • T33. Lee Hodges: $104,429
  • T40. Stephan Jaeger: $73,000
  • T40. Mackenzie Hughes: $73,000
  • T40. Erik van Rooyen: $73,000
  • T40. Maverick McNealy: $73,000
  • T40. Robert MacIntyre: $73,000
  • T40. Jhonattan Vegas: $73,000
  • T40. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $73,000
  • T40. Aaron Rai: $73,000
  • T48. Will Zalatoris: $51,880
  • T48. Matt Fitzpatrick: $51,880
  • T48. Thomas Detry: $51,880
  • T48. Hideki Matsuyama: $51,880
  • T48. Justin Thomas: $51,880
  • T53. Max Homa: $47,080
  • T53. Brian Harman: $47,080
  • T53. Sahith Theegala: $47,080
  • T53. Rickie Fowler: $47,080
  • T53. J.T. Poston: $47,080
  • T58. Harry Hall: $45,200
  • T58. Denny McCarthy: $45,200
  • T58. Davis Thompson: $45,200
  • T58. Nick Dunlap: $45,200
  • T62. Justin Lower: $44,000
  • T62. Chris Kirk: $44,000

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी