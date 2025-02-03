Jason Day takes a hilarious dig at self after fans get triggered over his ‘sweatsuit’ attire at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

On Sunday, February 2, Jason Day sported a grey Malbon sweatsuit that received a lot of flak from fans. His critics included former Masters champion Trevor Immelman, who took a dig at him during the live broadcast. However, the ace golfer took the joke in stride and responded with a hilarious dig at himself after the round.

Jason Day was at Pebble Beach Golf Links last week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As a Malbon-sponsored golfer, he continued to sport unusual outfits throughout the week, which raised several eyebrows. During the final round, Trevor Immelman jokingly asked if he had lost his luggage.

However, Day took Immelman's remark rather sportingly and later made a joke at his own expense.

"Lost my luggage," he wrote in Instagram post.

How much prize money did Jason Day receive at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Jason Day earned a $380,000 paycheck for his T13th finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. Rory McIlroy took a winner's share of $3.6 million from the whopping $20 million purse as the winner's share.

Here's a payout for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025:

1. Rory McIlroy: $3,600,000

2. Shane Lowry: $2,180,000

T3. Lucas Glover: $1,180,000

T3. Justin Rose: $1,180,000

T5. Russell Henley: $772,500

T5. Cam Davis: $772,500

T7. Tom Kim: $650,000

T7. Sepp Straka: $650,000

T9. Billy Horschel: $545,000

T9. Scottie Scheffler: $545,000

T9. Taylor Pendrith: $545,000

12. Si Woo Kim: $465,000

T13. Andrew Novak: $380,000

T13. Jason Day: $380,000

T13. Tony Finau: $380,000

T13. Austin Eckroat: $380,000

T17. Tom Hoge: $285,000

T17. Séamus Power: $285,000

T17. Min Woo Lee: $285,000

T17. Collin Morikawa: $285,000

T17. Sam Stevens: $285,000

T22. Adam Scott: $164,091

T22. Byeong Hun An: $164,091

T22. Taylor Moore: $164,091

T22. Patrick Rodgers: $164,091

T22. Gary Woodland: $164,091

T22. Akshay Bhatia: $164,091

T22. Tommy Fleetwood: $164,091

T22. Eric Cole: $164,091

T22. Viktor Hovland: $164,091

T22. Sam Burns: $164,091

T22. Rasmus Højgaard: $164,091

T33. Sungjae Im: $104,429

T33. Keith Mitchell: $104,429

T33. Nick Taylor: $104,429

T33. Patrick Cantlay: $104,429

T33. J.J. Spaun: $104,429

T33. Jake Knapp: $104,429

T33. Lee Hodges: $104,429

T40. Stephan Jaeger: $73,000

T40. Mackenzie Hughes: $73,000

T40. Erik van Rooyen: $73,000

T40. Maverick McNealy: $73,000

T40. Robert MacIntyre: $73,000

T40. Jhonattan Vegas: $73,000

T40. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $73,000

T40. Aaron Rai: $73,000

T48. Will Zalatoris: $51,880

T48. Matt Fitzpatrick: $51,880

T48. Thomas Detry: $51,880

T48. Hideki Matsuyama: $51,880

T48. Justin Thomas: $51,880

T53. Max Homa: $47,080

T53. Brian Harman: $47,080

T53. Sahith Theegala: $47,080

T53. Rickie Fowler: $47,080

T53. J.T. Poston: $47,080

T58. Harry Hall: $45,200

T58. Denny McCarthy: $45,200

T58. Davis Thompson: $45,200

T58. Nick Dunlap: $45,200

T62. Justin Lower: $44,000

T62. Chris Kirk: $44,000

