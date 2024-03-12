Jason Day ventures into golf footwear market with Payntr Golf equity stake 

Jason Day took a new step in diversifying his investment portfolio and purchased an equity stake in Payntr Golf. According to reports, Day will also actively participate in the design and launch of the brand's next product.

The company will reportedly launch a new line of golf shoes seeking to capture the classic style of the former world number one. Jason Day's investment stake in the company was not revealed.

According to Forbes, Jason Day and Payntr Golf will work on the project over the next six months and is scheduled to launch the new line this year. The product is tentatively named X1 Proto.

Jason Day currently wears the PAYNTR X 006 RS shoe in PGA Tour tournaments. The player himself will reportedly begin testing the X1 Proto later in the season.

In announcing this new venture, Jason Day had this to say (via Forbes):

"Over the last several years, Payntr Golf and their footwear has made a name for themselves amongst many professional golfers on Tour. When the opportunity to join this team, and their mission to give golfers a true on-course performance advantage, was proposed, it fit perfectly. Their golf footwear expertise and attention to detail is unmatched."

"But for me, having the unique opportunity to work closely as an owner on a collaborative collection from concept to reveal was key to the full partnership coming together."

Payntr Golf co-founder and president, Mike Forsey, stated the following (via Forbes):

"We are thrilled to partner with Jason [Day] on this exciting venture. His unparalleled expertise and passion for the game will continue to be invaluable in creating a truly innovative golf footwear collection with a new tech classic style to elevate the on-course experience of golfers around the world."

Payntr Golf introduced its first footwear models for the sport in 2021. It has since risen to prominence among players of all levels and getting recognition from specialized publications.

Jason Day's new sponsorships after Nike

The Aussie was sponsored by Nike for seven seasons, covering the period when he became the number one ranked player in the world. The sponsor relationship between Day and Nike ended at the beginning of 2024.

Day surprised the golf world by signing with Malbon, a company with relatively little involvement in the sport. However, Day was only the first of several players signed in a short time by the brand, including English star Charley Hull.

Day's attire changes are not limited to wearing Malbon-branded apparel. He also has a headwear contract with the Motive brand, a fleet management company founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, California.

His recent agreement with Payntr Golf is the latest addition to his partnerships, where Day went beyond sponsorship to become an investor.