Jason Dufner's ex wife: All about Amanda Boyd, the woman who reportedly had an affair with Tiger Woods

Jason Dufner is currently at the Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley playing in the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The 2013 PGA Championship winner was jointly leading the table as of writing.

Apart from his five PGA Tour title wins, he is also famous for being the ex-husband of Amanda Boyd, who allegedly dated Tiger Woods.

As per some reports, Dufner had a breakdown after hearing about the rumors about her ex-wife. It was claimed that Woods, who was dating Lindsey Vonn, an American Ski player, always had a "thing" for Boyd at that time.

However, Tiger Woods' manager Mark Steinberg, while speaking to Golf Channe, denied all the claims and described it as "categorically false".

Who is Amanda Boyd? All you need to know about Jason Dufner's ex-wife

The 2013 PGA Championship winner reportedly met with Amanda Boyd at Auburn sometime in 2009. After dating each other for a few years, they tied the knot in 2012. However, after the rumors of Woods and Boyd flashed all over, they filed for divorce in the same year.

Although her date of birth is not yet confirmed, Boyd was born in Millbrook, Alabama. She holds a degree in marketing from the University of Alabama. As of now, she is a real estate agent.

After the couple got divorced, Jason Dufner's ex-wife allegedly received $3 million, which included a Mercedes Benz SUV.

She even bought a 300-square-foot house on Jupiter Island worth $675,000. The money she received helped her to build a real estate business too.

How has Jason Dufner performed in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour?

The 46-year-old Cleveland-born did not have a very fruitful season on the PGA Tour. He played 27 tournaments and missed the cut in 16 of them. He does not have any top-10 finishes this season.

Jason Dufner started his 2022-23 season with eight consecutive missed cut performances. He finished T20 on the 3M Open leaderboard, which happens to be his top finish this season.

Following are the leaderboard standings of Jason Dufner in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

Fortinet Championship - Missed Cut

Sanderson Farms Championship - Missed Cut

Shriners Children's Open - Missed Cut

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Missed Cut

Cadence Bank Houston Open - Missed Cut

The RSM Classic - Missed Cut

The American Express - Missed Cut

Farmers Insurance Open - Missed Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Withdrawn

WM Phoenix Open - T32

The Honda Classic - T74

Puerto Rico Open - T44

Valspar Championship - T36

Corales Puntacana Championship - T58

Valero Texas Open - T60

RBC Heritage - Missed Cut

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Missed Cut

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed Cut

AT&T Byron Nelson - Missed Cut

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday - Missed Cut

RBC Canadian Open - T52

Travelers Championship - Missed Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed Cut

John Deere Classic - T31

Barbasol Championship - T24

3M Open - T20

Wyndham Championship - Missed Cut

Jason Dufner accumulated just $385,119 as on-course earnings in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.