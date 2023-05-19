Jason Dufner shares 'cheeky pat on the butt’ story about his 2013 PGA Championship triumph

Last time, the PGA Championship was at Oak Hill County Club, it saw a new winner in Jason Dufner, who register his first and only major tournament victory. After 10 years, the tournament is back in Rochester, New York, but without Dufner on the field.

The 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner withdrew from this year's Championship. He joined the likes of John Daly, Martin Kaymer, Davis Love III, and Vijay Singh to be a previous winner to withdraw after the initial release of the field.

Although there was no information regarding his withdrawal. It is speculated that due to his poor showing at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut, could be a reason.

However, this article is not about Jason Dufner's withdrawal. But it is all about his ‘cheeky pat on the butt’ story after winning the 2013 PGA Championship.

When Jason Dufner shared ‘cheeky pat on his wife's butt’ story after winning the 2013 PGA Championship

Back in 2013, in an episode of The Howard Stern Show featuring Dufner, he shared his emotions after winning his first major.

Jason Dufner hugs his wife, Amanda Boyd, after winning the 2013 PGA Championship (via Getty Images)

Howard Stern, the host, jokingly asked Jason Dufner about being around several girls while playing. Stern said:

"Like you come off the course, and there’s so many chicks."

Dufner replied that he stays away from girls as he is married, saying:

"Yeah, it's like every other sport. But I stay away from that. I'm married."

Robin Quivers, the co-host, asked about the incident when he hugged his wife after the win:

"Yeah I was just going to say, he’s married. And they were making comments about the hug you gave your wife."

To which Jason Dufner replied:

"Yeah, I grabbed her butt."

The host Howard Stern then sarcastically said:

"See, you can't win. If you’re into your wife and your grab her ass, you get in trouble."

Dufner agreed to Howard Stern's views and then the latter said:

"And if you're not into your wife, and you cheat on her, you get in trouble."

However, Jason Dufner and Amanda Boyd got separated back in 2015. But this incident at the Oak Hill County Club back in 2013 was a major talking point among golf fans.

Jason Dufner's Life and Career

Born on March 24, 1977, in Cleveland, Ohio, Dufner started playing golf at an early age of 14. From being an Honorable Mention All-American in 1997 to winning the 2013 PGA Championship, he has had a decent career in golf.

Although turning professional in 2000, he did not manage to hold on to his PGA Tour card until finishing on the eighth rank of the Nationwide Tour money list in 2006.

His first PGA Tour victory came in 2011 after he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open. In the same year, he lost to Keegan Bradley at the PGA Championship.

However, his peak form continued and he won the 2012 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. This year he also climbed to his career-best sixth rank in the OWGR.

Jason Dufner's last PGA Tour victory came in 2017 when he won the Memorial Tournament after defeating Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri by three strokes.

