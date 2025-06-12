  • home icon
Jay Monahan could breathe a sigh of relief as top NFL executive is reported to become PGA Tour's CEO

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 12, 2025 21:13 GMT
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan could finally breathe a sigh of relief as his hunt for a CEO might soon come to an end. In December of last year, Monahan was featured in a video message on the PGA Tour's X handle, in which he mentioned that the tour was looking to add a CEO.

Since this announcement was made, there has been a lot of buzz about who will take over this prestigious position. It seems like we might now have an answer. As per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, top NFL executive Brian Rolapp might leave his post as NFL's EVP to join the PGA Tour as CEO.

A post from Schefter on X read:

"Brian Rolapp, a highly respected longtime NFL executive who some consider as the potential successor to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, is leaving his post as the league’s EVP to become PGA Tour CEO, sources tell @sethwickersham and me. Rolapp spent 22 years with the NFL, and Goodell sent a memo today to all team executives and presidents to notify them of Rolapp’s departure."
You can check what Adam Schefter wrote below:

Brian Rolapp has indeed emerged as one of the key figures in the National Football League. As mentioned in the tweet, Rolapp was also a potential successor to NFL CEO Roger Goodell. While there is no official announcement for now, it will be interesting to see the changes Rolapp would bring to the PGA Tour if he becomes CEO.

