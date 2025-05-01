PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announces major organizational changes across various departments: Report

Jay Monahan and the PGA are anticipating a shift in the landscape moving forward. The tour's officials held an all-staff meeting in Ponte Vedra Beach, and things have since changed dramatically within the organization. As per Sports Business Journal, these changes have occurred in three departments of the tour, with new leaders joining and some notable names departing.

Starting with the Tournament Business and Championship Management department. The tour has decided that moving forward, these two departments will be forming the tour events. John Norris, who will take on the title of SVP/PGA Tour Events, will lead the departments in developing the tournament moving forward.

TOUR Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Along with this, the tour's Brand Communications department will get a new name. Monahan and his staff have decided to call it Marketing Communication. Not only that, but Andy Weitz, who began the tour as CMO a few months ago, will lead the department. Weitz has already confirmed that fans will see changes in the tour's content team.

The tour's EVP/Corporate Partnerships department will see significant changes. This division was led by Brian Oliver, who is leaving the tour after 12 years. According to a Sports Business Journal report, Oliver made this decision because he was given a better opportunity than at the PGA.

Moving forward, Dan Glod will take over as EVP/Corporate Partnership for the tour. Glod has been part of the tour for over 20 years. He claims that the business is currently on top of its game and that things will improve even further in the future.

John Norris plans to make new additions to the PGA Tour's lineup

PGA Championship - Practice Round - Source: Imagn

One of the most interesting changes that the PGA Tour has implemented is in the Tournament Business and Championship Management department. Working together, they have the potential to create fantastic tournaments. Separately, Tournament Business has helped organise several events. On the other hand, Championship Management was involved in seven tournaments.

These tournaments include the Sentry, the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, the Players Championship, the Truist Championship, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the Tour Championship, and the Presidents Cup. The merging of the two departments felt right to the stakeholders, and John Norris' leadership indicates that there will be many changes ahead.

Norris is also excited about the changes, as he stated in an interview:

"It very well may be a traditional host, but that traditional host really needs some expertise in a certain business unit or business vertical that we can provide help in that they wouldn’t normally have resources into. That could be merchandising, it could be sales, it could be operations, it could be ticketing. So, we’re not trying to think of this as the tour runs it or they run it, it’s we run it collectively,” Norris was quoted as saying by Sports Business Journal.

Norris has even mentioned that a five-person team will lead PGA Tour events under his direction.

