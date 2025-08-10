Jena Sims cheers on Brooks Koepka by watching LIV Golf Chicago "under a weighted blanket"

Jena Sims may not be at LIV Golf Chicago in person, but she’s still supporting her husband, Brooks Koepka, from home. The five-time Major winner is competing at Bolingbrook Golf Club in the penultimate LIV Golf regular season event.

On Sunday (August 10), Sims shared an Instagram Story showing her watching the tournament’s final round on TV while relaxing under a weighted blanket after a long bath. In the caption, she wrote:

"Scrolling TT while Crew naps, watching golf under a weighted blanket after a nice long bath is actually my heaven on earth."

A screenshot from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (via @jenasims)

In the photo, a LIV Golf broadcast is seen on her wall-mounted TV, with Sims wrapped in a dark blanket, enjoying a quiet moment as her child naps.

Koepka is currently tied for 29th as the final round progresses. He shot a 68 (3-under) in the opening round, followed by a 76 (5-over) in round two. In round three, he carded a 62 (2-under).

This marks Koepka’s 12th event of the 2025 LIV Golf season. While he hasn’t picked up a win so far, his best finish came in Singapore, where he was runner-up at 12-under par. He also tied for seventh at Adelaide, T18 in Miami, and T17 in Korea.

Jena Sims shared a relatable parenting moment on Instagram

Jena Sims recently shared her reaction to a viral Instagram reel showing the two sides of fatherhood. On Saturday, she reposted a short video that first showed a dad tossing his son into a swimming pool before switching to a clip of him gently caring for the baby.

The original video was posted by social media influencer Taylor Alboher with the caption: “gotta love dads”. Sims reshared it, adding her own comment:

“The best part.”

Jena Sims and her husband, Brooks Koepka, are parents to a son named Crew, born on July 27, 2023, six weeks before his due date. He spent a few days in the NICU before coming home. Sims frequently posts photos and videos of Crew for her 333k Instagram followers.

Last month, Crew celebrated his second birthday, and Jena Sims marked the occasion with a touching reel.

“Appreciate the beauty in everything, and always take time to stop and smell the flowers. Happy 2nd birthday to our wild child, CSK 🫶 @bkoepka 🩵,” she wrote.

Just days earlier, Jena Sims had taken Crew to Northern Ireland for The Open Championship, where they explored Mussenden Temple before cheering on Koepka. Although Koepka missed the cut after rounds of 75 and 74, Sims shared several moments from the trip, including Crew running on the grass in a cream outfit.

Koepka has played in all four Majors in 2025, missing the cut in three and finishing tied for 12th at the US Open.

