Jena Sims drops 3-word reaction after Brooks Koepka's horrendous performance in Round 1 of the BMW PGA Championship 2025

Brooks Koepka continued to struggle at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, finishing tied for 126th after Round 1 at Wentworth Club. His wife, Jena Sims, shared a short message on Instagram following his round in the DP World Tour event in Surrey, England.

Ad

Brooks Koepka recently missed the cut at the Irish Open by seven strokes, finishing T127. At Wentworth, the 35-year-old again found himself near the bottom, tied for 126th at three over par after Round 1.

Sims reshared a post from the BMW PGA Championship on her Instagram story showing Koepka smiling in an all-black outfit with his club in hand. She captioned it:

“That’s Crew’s Dad.”

A still from Jena Sims' Instagram story (via @jenamsims)

At Wentworth, Koepka completed 18 holes before heavy rain halted play. He parred the first three holes, birdied the par-5 fourth, and bogeyed the fifth and seventh. He completed the front nine in 36 strokes, one over par. The back nine included a birdie on 12, bogeys on 15 and 18, and a double bogey on 16. He finished the inward nine in 39 strokes and Round 1 at 75, three over par.

Ad

Trending

It has been a rough year for the LIV golfer. He missed the cut in three of the four majors, managed a T12 at the U.S. Open, and has only two top-10 finishes on LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka owns up to 2025 Ryder Cup snub

Brooks Koepka recently admitted he had only himself to blame after failing to earn a place on the United States Ryder Cup team. Captain Keegan Bradley named Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Ben Griffin as his six picks.

Ad

Speaking to reporters in Ireland, Brooks Koepka said he could not be upset with the decision.

"So I can't be disappointed. I did it myself. It's not anything I'm not aware of. I'm not shying away from it. It's just bad timing. You have one down year but if it's the year after the Ryder Cup it’s a whole lot easier to play catch-up," Koepka said.

Ad

Koepka admitted that his form never settled during the season.

"I haven't played very good this year. It's felt good and then its completely disappeared. It ebbs and flows. Golf's crazy. You feel one minute you're never going to find it again and then all of a sudden its one swing and you're back for six months," he added.

Ad

The five-time major champion has played in four Ryder Cups in 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2023. His 2025 numbers reflect the inconsistency he mentioned. He ranked 32nd in fairways hit at 57.53 percent, tied for 32nd in total birdies with 148, and tied for 11th in eagles with six.

His scrambling rate was 60.63 percent, tied for 21st. Greens in regulation sat at 61.86 percent, tied for 47th. Putting remained a strength at 1.56 strokes on average, ranking fifth, while his driving distance averaged 311.8 yards for 19th place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More