Jena Sims expresses happiness as Crew Koepka receives a golf club similar to Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims, wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka has expressed excitement after his little son Crew Koepka received a customised golf club similar to his dad's. Crew was born prematurely in 2023 with a medical condition that required him to stay at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Ad

Due to the complications, Crew has been wearing a corrective helmet for over a year. Sims shared the post on her Instagram Stories with the caption:

"It is the same his dada uses too @golfspec"

Still image from Jena Sims' Instagram story (@jenamsims)

Golfspec Customs is a company based in Blaine, Minnesota, led by Michael Tidd. It specializes in personalizing golf clubs to enhance performance and aesthetics. Services include custom paint fills, stamping, and other modifications to clubs.

Ad

Trending

Jena Sims has constantly updated her fans on Crew's health since he was born. She is an actress and model who won the Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004. She has been featured in movies like Sharknado 5, Global Swarming, Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader, 3-Headed Shark Attack, Apocalypse Love Story, Now and Then, Beneath the Leaves, and Tales of Frankenstein.

Brooks and Sims tied the knot in 2022, a year after they welcomed Crew to the family.

Ad

Brooks Koepka admits losing passion for golf amid son’s health battle

Last year, Brooks Koepka revealed he lost interest in playing golf due to Crew Koepka's condition. He said golf was the last thing he could think of, knowing his son was battling for his life. He made this known at the LIV Golf Jedah in an interview with ASAL Sports asked how the family is helping him focus.

Ad

"It’s definitely changed it. I think the first little bit I was not interested in golf at all. Crew was fighting for his life, so golf became very irrelevant for me for a little bit. Now that he’s doing well, I’m able to focus a little better, and it’s definitely driven me a little bit to be more dedicated."

Ad

"I just want to show, I know he can’t see it right now, but show him exactly what hard work, dedication, practice — if you do what you’re supposed to do, it eventually will work out for you if you put all the effort in," Brooks Koepka added.

Koepka decided to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series in 2022 and eventually debuted in Portland.

Ad

The PGA Tour suspended Koepka for playing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series in 2022. In that same year, he won his first LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah in a playoff against Peter Uihlein.

Koepka has won five major championship trophies, including the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championships (2018, 2019, 2023).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback